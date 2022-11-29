Over the weekend, Alyssa Milano revealed that she had given back her Tesla in a symbolic protest against Elon Musk turning Twitter into a hotbed of hatred and white supremacy. Unfortunately, Milano replaced her Tesla with a Volkswagen, which … was launched by the Nazi Party, which, last time we checked, was a hotbed of hatred and white supremacy.

So, basically, Alyssa Milano’s gesture was a futile and stupid one. As it turned out, it was also just plain silly, particularly in light of how she once regarded Elon Musk:

Even a blind squirrel can find a nut sometime. https://t.co/IZRYP9M4CN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2022

Well, for what it’s worth, Alyssa has fully renounced that nut:

This was a loong time ago. Things change. I thought about deleting this tweet but instead I’m going to leave it here as a reminder of how people can change. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 29, 2022

What a stunning and brave move on her part. And we’ve come to expect nothing less than stunning bravery from Alyssa Milano, who is nothing if not a crusader for justice … and against “copywrite infringement,” apparently.

Is this the freedom of speech you want, @elonmusk? How about copywrite infringement is that fine by you too? https://t.co/BQK2ENga4w — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 29, 2022

Screenshotted for posterity:

That’s quite a tweet you’ve got there, Alyssa.

Hold your laughter. She eventually realized how ridiculous she sounded and made an important correction to her tweet:

Copyright — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 29, 2022

Bless her heart. She was, in fact, getting mocked for her misspelling, but even more than that, she was the object of derision for her fundamental misunderstanding of copyright law and fair use and free speech in general. You actually don’t even need to be a legal scholar to know that she has no clue what she’s talking about.

Of course, if you want to tell Alyssa that she doesn’t know what she’s talking about, you’ll have to stick to quote-retweeting her, because she’s limited replies to her tweet.

Yes, criticizing public figures, even through photoshopped images, is part of freedom of speech. https://t.co/NxxqKcetMJ pic.twitter.com/WMcEZ7FTc3 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 29, 2022

One of these days she’ll get something right.

OK, she won’t. But we’re feeling generous at the moment.

Please please PLEASE try to sue that guy for "copywrite infringement." And then record the judge as he or she laughs your smoothbrained ass out of the courtroom so hard your great great grandchildren will feel the embarrassment. https://t.co/cN0EnfaKnI — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 29, 2022

Alyssa Milano thinks she’s special. And she’s right. Unfortunately for her, she’s not the good kind of special.

I mean, yes. You are free to say dumb stuff every day and you exercise that right regularly, why should others not be allowed the same? https://t.co/hyMlIFDbRr — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) November 29, 2022

Freedom of speech is for everyone. Even the people who contribute nothing of value to the discourse, people like Alyssa Milano.

1. Yes.

2. Its not copyright infringement. Its fair use when used for satire of a public person. I don't find it funny, but I don't get to decide, and neither do you.

3. If you don't like it, block the person. If you don't want to be here…there is the door ➡️@elonmusk https://t.co/PlxGI0GFK4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 29, 2022

Leaving Twitter might actually be the best thing for her. It might be her best shot at avoiding being a future victim of “copywrite infringement.”

Heh.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!