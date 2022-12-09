From the moment Bari Weiss dropped The Twitter Files Part 2, we knew that it was going to make people angry. Naturally, it made conservatives angry, because here was rock-solid proof of a coordinated Twitter campaign to silence conservative voices, meaning conservative voices had, in fact, been silence.

It made a lot of lefties angry, too. But their anger wasn’t on behalf of their ideological counterparts who’d been getting screwed over. Their anger wasn’t over blatant censorship on a purportedly open, free-speech-friendly platform. No, their anger was at Weiss, Elon Musk, and anyone who helped amplify Weiss’ reporting and took issue with conservatives being censored.

Plenty of lefty journalists have been hard at work playing down what Twitter did or making excuses for it, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t also give a shout-out to the Democratic politicians who are doing the same thing. Democratic politicians like Rep. Ted Lieu, who seems particularly annoyed that Twitter’s censorship shenanigans have been exposed for all to see:

Oh please.

It’s important to point out that “COVID deniers” is Ted’s term for anyone he disagrees with. Because he’s referring to Republicans, as opposed to all the Democratic politicians and journalists who were quick to inform the public at the beginning of the global pandemic that COVID was nothing to lose sleep over and also if you were worried about COVID, you were a racist xenophobe. In fact, Republicans who expressed concerns about COVID were for month dismissed as anti-science racist rubes.

Well, Ted here is sorely mistaken. He’s also quite the little wannabe tyrant, isn’t he?

There was never any doubt that Twitter could ban whomever they wanted to ban. The issue was that they were banning people or reducing visibility despite insisting that they weren’t doing it.

Kudos to Ted Lieu for finally just saying it out loud, we guess.

He is absolutely without shame.

