Earlier this week, Glenn Greenwald flexed his comedic muscles and took a clever swipe at journalists and/or lefties melting down over Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi’s release of “The Twitter Files.” There was nothing to see there! And also publishing the evidence of all the stuff there wasn’t to see there was a dangerous assault on our democracy. The narratives, they are a-changin’.

If you’ll recall, inexplicably popular Resistance crusader Ron Filipkowski was sure he’d busted Greenwald for hypocrisy:

Poor Ron. Greenwald’s joke went right over his head.

And we imagine that would also be the case if he were to see these tweets from Greenwald today:

Snort:

Are you not entertained?

Because if you’re not, you’re really missing out.

“Hate-vectors!” FBI, where you at?

Probably the same thing they do anyway: suck at journalism.

And now, if Greenwald can get serious again for a moment, with regard the MSM and to the same FBI that wouldn’t ever actually defend Matt Taibbi …

Journalism just isn’t what it used to be.

Journalism doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of recovering unless the MSM learn out how to take accountability and maintain intellectual consistency and do their damn jobs.

So yeah, at this point, maybe the best thing to do is burn it all down and start all over again.

***

***

