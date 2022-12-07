Earlier this week, Glenn Greenwald flexed his comedic muscles and took a clever swipe at journalists and/or lefties melting down over Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi’s release of “The Twitter Files.” There was nothing to see there! And also publishing the evidence of all the stuff there wasn’t to see there was a dangerous assault on our democracy. The narratives, they are a-changin’.

The ongoing attacks on Matt Taibbi from jealous employees of NBC, CNN, the Daily Beast and collapsing Brookyn-based digital outlets is a form of stochastic terrorism that is literally putting him in harm's way and straight-up inciting violence against him and his family. cc: @FBI pic.twitter.com/F6QqesoQTO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 5, 2022

If you’ll recall, inexplicably popular Resistance crusader Ron Filipkowski was sure he’d busted Greenwald for hypocrisy:

Free speech absolutists whipping out the “speech as terrorism” card early on this one. pic.twitter.com/HXRlZTI21L — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 5, 2022

Poor Ron. Greenwald’s joke went right over his head.

And we imagine that would also be the case if he were to see these tweets from Greenwald today:

BREAKING: As an online safety expect: my preliminary study reveals a severe spike over the last 5 days in hate speech and united attacks from liberal corporate journalists against @MTaibbi, followed by visible spikes in personal attacks and violent rhetoric toward him generally. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 7, 2022

As an online safety expert, I know it's important that my deeply empirical, data-driven work be open to critiques from others in the community. @EliLake argues I'm insufficiently sensitive to the marginalized group known as "top FBI and corporate lawyers"https://t.co/bm0JM968Pl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 7, 2022

Snort:

According to the latest studies in disinformation and stochastic terrorism, former senior FBI officials are one of the most vulnerable communities online. The fact that @ggreenwald would ignore this data driven scholarship and still mock their lived experiences is reprehensible. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) December 7, 2022

Are you not entertained?

Because if you’re not, you’re really missing out.

One striking aspect in this preliminary data is one can immediately see the hate-vectors driving the bulk of the attacks on Taibbi: NBC News' @oneunderscore__ and @BrandyZadrozny, WashPost's @TaylorLorenz, @justinbaragona of the Daily Beast tabloid, and several NYT tech reporters pic.twitter.com/HfKcj2DyMq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 7, 2022

“Hate-vectors!” FBI, where you at?

As a fellow “online security expert”, I have analyzed this important data and fully corroborate it. Thank God for all of us experts. What would MSM do without us? https://t.co/UzSIWPrS4i — Just the Facts (@jonatha26052632) December 7, 2022

Probably the same thing they do anyway: suck at journalism.

And now, if Greenwald can get serious again for a moment, with regard the MSM and to the same FBI that wouldn’t ever actually defend Matt Taibbi …

It's kind of stunning how explicit liberal-left journalists and other liberal activists are in their anger that a journalist would mention the name of and report on *the top lawyer at the FBI* and the richest and most senior executives at the world's most powerful corporations: pic.twitter.com/vzp0Lc9v7x — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 7, 2022

Just look at this thread from @whstancil, one of those guys who fancies himself a radical because he occasionally criticizes DNC strategy while loyally voting Dem. He's *enraged* Taibbi would report on the top FBI lawyer and most powerful corporate execs:https://t.co/gZsAgbZeq4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 7, 2022

I began writing about politics to report on and expose the lies and evils of the US Security State and its corporate partners. That never changed. But in left-liberal circles, FBI, CIA and corporate power are now revered. They seem them as key allies. *That* is what changed. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 7, 2022

Journalism just isn’t what it used to be.

To summarize the rules of left-liberal journalism: using mega-platforms of huge media corporations to dox and attack ordinary citizens for bad views is noble and brave. But reporting on the most powerful corporate execs and US Security State agents is dangerous "harassment." pic.twitter.com/ROlhvhjRz2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 7, 2022

Journalism doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of recovering unless the MSM learn out how to take accountability and maintain intellectual consistency and do their damn jobs.

So yeah, at this point, maybe the best thing to do is burn it all down and start all over again.

