Earlier today, we told you about sexist Resistance Twitter troll Ron Filipkowski summoning other sexist Resistance trolls with a tweet designed to stir up sexist Resistance garbage about women affiliated with Donald Trump.

Honestly, we hadn’t planned on doing another post about Filipkowski, but this opportunity was just too good to pass up.

It started with this tweet from Glenn Greenwald, who has been very vocal in his defense of Matt Taibbi’s “Twitter Files” reporting and in his condemnation of the mainstream media for downplaying and dismissing its significance:

The ongoing attacks on Matt Taibbi from jealous employees of NBC, CNN, the Daily Beast and collapsing Brookyn-based digital outlets is a form of stochastic terrorism that is literally putting him in harm's way and straight-up inciting violence against him and his family. cc: @FBI pic.twitter.com/F6QqesoQTO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 5, 2022

Filipkowski saw the tweet, and he pounced like a rabid cat:

Free speech absolutists whipping out the “speech as terrorism” card early on this one. pic.twitter.com/HXRlZTI21L — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 5, 2022

Oof. Da-don’t, Ron-Ron.

Greenwald’s point went right over Ron’s head. Just completely sailed over it.

Not that we expected a guy like Ron Filipkowski to be very perceptive, but geez.

Ron and many of his followers fell for this 😂. Great job @ggreenwald https://t.co/sgnVpV2Wgw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 5, 2022

Check it out:

Oh. So basically, “ free speech for me, but not for thee.” — Chelle in StL 🇺🇦 (@MichelleKeefe15) December 5, 2022

But but but "MA FREE SPEECH!!!!!" — AndiJ (@AndijCO) December 5, 2022

Just when you think they can't get any more thin-skinned… — Rah Bee (@rubygooteddy) December 5, 2022

"Jealous employees." 😄 The tweet sounds almost Trump-like. — Martin Quinn 🇺🇦 ☮️#TruBlue (@martyq01) December 5, 2022

How embarrassing.

why are these wholly not-serious people still taken seriously? — Marc James 🇺🇲🇺🇦🌻🌊💙 (@MJK2posse) December 5, 2022

That’s a great question, guy who takes Ron Filipkowski seriously!

Glenn Greenwald: *does Ron Filipkowski impression* Ron Filipkowski: LOL get a load of this stupid idiot amirite? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 5, 2022

That’s pretty much exactly what happened, yeah.

It’s almost as if being critical of a person/idea isn’t “stochastic terrorism” like the Left claims! What an incredible self own. Ron fell right into this! pic.twitter.com/eUjtS0Ls1Y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 5, 2022

lol you walked right into that one Ronny.

Beautiful. — Plebian Elitist (@HighAndMyT) December 5, 2022

*Chef’s kiss*

