Earlier today, we told you about sexist Resistance Twitter troll Ron Filipkowski summoning other sexist Resistance trolls with a tweet designed to stir up sexist Resistance garbage about women affiliated with Donald Trump.

Honestly, we hadn’t planned on doing another post about Filipkowski, but this opportunity was just too good to pass up.

It started with this tweet from Glenn Greenwald, who has been very vocal in his defense of Matt Taibbi’s “Twitter Files” reporting and in his condemnation of the mainstream media for downplaying and dismissing its significance:

Filipkowski saw the tweet, and he pounced like a rabid cat:

Oof. Da-don’t, Ron-Ron.

Greenwald’s point went right over Ron’s head. Just completely sailed over it.

Not that we expected a guy like Ron Filipkowski to be very perceptive, but geez.

Check it out:

How embarrassing.

That’s a great question, guy who takes Ron Filipkowski seriously!

That’s pretty much exactly what happened, yeah.

*Chef’s kiss*

