Who is Ron Filipkowski? Well, if you ask Ron Filipkowski, he’s a pretty big deal. According to his Twitter bio, he’s kind of a Resistance progressive jack of all trades: “Attorney, Marine, Historian. Fmr Fed Prosecutor & Repub; now Defense Att & Democrat. Track & Report on the Right-Wing.” That’s a lot of responsibilities he’s got there. Enough to keep him very, very busy all the time.

But not too busy to keep tabs on the social lives of women associated with Donald Trump:

Donald Trump’s attorney is on the left. From Sat. pic.twitter.com/xT2odgPySG — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 5, 2022

Let’s go ahead and post the screenshot now, just because:

Thanks for posting that, Ron.

Whatever you think of Trump's lawyers/family/etc, this is a terrible tweet. — The Wokest Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) December 5, 2022

Well, it’s a Ron Filipkowski tweet, so … yeah. Of course it’s terrible.

But yeah, it’s a terrible tweet, Ron. Even for you.

I don't get it? why? — Merlin.Lynn.web2 (@MerlinLynn75) December 5, 2022

Tossing a bone for his bigoted followers to make fun of the way women they don’t like look — JPG (am I a parody Elon?) (@2WaysToPlay) December 5, 2022

Ding, ding, ding!

And Damin Toell is on it:

I defy Ron to explain what this tweet means and why he posted it. Well, I would, except he blocked me for calling out his nonstop misogyny and transphobia. pic.twitter.com/lIuq9igQ1U — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 5, 2022

Say it, Ron. Go on, say it. Say it loud, and say it proud.

Damin asked me to ask you, what is meant by posting this? Looks like a few ladies out having fun. Your post seems misogynistic, Maybe you can add some context on why you posted it. — Abraham Cheney 🥷 (@Rich11291373) December 5, 2022

Yeah, no context needed. It’s pretty clear why he posted it.

None of Ron’s clients ever invited him to a party and it shows. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 5, 2022

Heh.

For real, though. Ron’s got some major issues. Particularly with women.

And that’s just how he likes it.

This is the shit Ron encourages. pic.twitter.com/z3qB3V2iWE — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 5, 2022

And I know that because he’s done it himself. pic.twitter.com/ihUHJB8Uet — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 5, 2022

Ron knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s summoning the misogynistic, bigoted trolls, because he prefers to be around his own kind.

The morally superior busy-bodies are just as bad or worse than they claim you are. A thread https://t.co/RmjsoYWs4D — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 5, 2022

