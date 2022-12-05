Who is Ron Filipkowski? Well, if you ask Ron Filipkowski, he’s a pretty big deal. According to his Twitter bio, he’s kind of a Resistance progressive jack of all trades: “Attorney, Marine, Historian. Fmr Fed Prosecutor & Repub; now Defense Att & Democrat. Track & Report on the Right-Wing.” That’s a lot of responsibilities he’s got there. Enough to keep him very, very busy all the time.

But not too busy to keep tabs on the social lives of women associated with Donald Trump:

Let’s go ahead and post the screenshot now, just because:

Thanks for posting that, Ron.

Well, it’s a Ron Filipkowski tweet, so … yeah. Of course it’s terrible.

But yeah, it’s a terrible tweet, Ron. Even for you.

Trending

Ding, ding, ding!

And Damin Toell is on it:

Say it, Ron. Go on, say it. Say it loud, and say it proud.

Yeah, no context needed. It’s pretty clear why he posted it.

Heh.

For real, though. Ron’s got some major issues. Particularly with women.

And that’s just how he likes it.

Ron knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s summoning the misogynistic, bigoted trolls, because he prefers to be around his own kind.

***

Related:

Ron Filipkowski spread a lie, claiming that Nick Fuentes now supports Ron DeSantis

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpKimberly GuilfoylemisogynyRon Filipkowskisexismtransphobiawomen