Ever since “The Twitter Files” dropped on Friday, media firefighters have been working overtime to explain why there’s nothing to see there.

CNN definitely doesn’t get what all the fuss is about. Or at least they don’t want viewers to get what all the fuss is about:

CNN: Twitter employees were saying "this feels like Russian disinformation" when deciding to censor tweets about the Hunter Biden laptop story. "Some want you to think…that this was censorship by big tech." pic.twitter.com/8X76Cswa39 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2022

CNN doesn’t want you to care about Twitter colluding with Team Biden to censor reporting on the Hunter BIden laptop scandal, so you shouldn’t care about it.

Narrator: It was censorship. And it wasn’t just by Big Tech… https://t.co/cVi4qAtVgh pic.twitter.com/ppMgj0VXmC — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 5, 2022

CNN just took out a gun and shot the narrator.

CNN’s @ChristineRomans: “Some want you to think” Twitter censoring Election Day-eve news of Biden corruption “was Big Tech censorship.” “What @Poynter said, which is a media watchdog group, they said, ‘File the Twitter files under m for meh’.” pic.twitter.com/6ou3HrgpmJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 5, 2022

CNN’s Brian Fung wrote an article about “The Twitter Files” being a dud yesterday:

For days, Twitter owner Elon Musk had teased a massive bombshell disclosure based on internal company documents that he claimed would reveal “what really happened” inside Twitter when it decided to temporarily suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop. But on Friday, instead of releasing a trove of documents to the public, Musk’s big reveal pointed to a series of tweets by the journalist Matt Taibbi, who had been provided with emails that largely corroborated what was already known about the incident. Attracting thousands of retweets, Taibbi’s winding tweet thread reaffirmed how, in the initial hours after the Post story went live, Twitter employees grappled with fears that it could have been the result of a Russian hacking operation.

“It was just a bunch of tweets from Matt Taibbi.” “The story was just that Twitter employees were worried that the Hunter Biden laptop story could be Russian disinformation.”

Fung and CNN might as well have just written one line: “Who cares?”

Glenn Greenwald, who’s had quite a lot of thoughts on “The Twitter Files,” also has some thoughts on CNN’s mad rush to dismiss the mountains of evidence that Twitter actively worked to censor a story that could have been highly damaging to the Biden campaign:

CNN's "news story" on the Taibbi reporting has to be read to be believed. It reads like the rantings of any #Resistance maniac. Any conservative who thinks CNN changed because they fired a couple blatant Dems (while keeping @Acosta) is fooling themselves:https://t.co/lVRr23QoIg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 5, 2022

One of the worst parts of CNN's article is it cites the "belief" of Twitter execs and "former intelligence officials" that the Biden docs were "a Russian hack-and-leak operation" without mentioning that this … was a lie, a lie repeated by CNN. Twitter knew it had no evidence. pic.twitter.com/DWU0DV2i4K — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 5, 2022

The NYT article on @mtaibbi's story is not great. Still, if you put it next to the CNN rant, you'll see immediately how CNN (like NBC) has a horde of "reporters" who are identical to DNC operatives and #Resistance fanatics and "report" like them:https://t.co/Y5vEbA7fxg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 5, 2022

Even if CNN's "news story" were just an op-ed written by one of the media's most loyal DNC partisans – say, @ThePlumLineGS or @joshtpm – it would still be outrageous given its recitation of the lie that the Biden docs could've been Russian. That it's a "news story" says it all. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 5, 2022

Remember: CNN — over and over right before the 2020 election — repeated the lie that the Biden docs were "Russian disinformation." As usual, they put on ex-Security State agents: like career liar James Clapper. How can they not mention it was a lie????https://t.co/X8P8FM47sC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 5, 2022

Just consider this to understand what CNN is: In 2013, James Clapper, as Obama's top intelligence official, blatantly lied to the Senate about NSA programs which, months later, we exposed. CNN saw that and said: "let's hire him for the news." #EvenSlatehttps://t.co/Vmv14lXPw7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 5, 2022

It’s almost as if CNN cries “disinformation!” while doing their damnedest to peddle … disinformation.

