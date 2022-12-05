Ever since “The Twitter Files” dropped on Friday, media firefighters have been working overtime to explain why there’s nothing to see there.

CNN definitely doesn’t get what all the fuss is about. Or at least they don’t want viewers to get what all the fuss is about:

CNN doesn’t want you to care about Twitter colluding with Team Biden to censor reporting on the Hunter BIden laptop scandal, so you shouldn’t care about it.

CNN just took out a gun and shot the narrator.

CNN’s Brian Fung wrote an article about “The Twitter Files” being a dud yesterday:

For days, Twitter owner Elon Musk had teased a massive bombshell disclosure based on internal company documents that he claimed would reveal “what really happened” inside Twitter when it decided to temporarily suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.

But on Friday, instead of releasing a trove of documents to the public, Musk’s big reveal pointed to a series of tweets by the journalist Matt Taibbi, who had been provided with emails that largely corroborated what was already known about the incident.

Attracting thousands of retweets, Taibbi’s winding tweet thread reaffirmed how, in the initial hours after the Post story went live, Twitter employees grappled with fears that it could have been the result of a Russian hacking operation.

“It was just a bunch of tweets from Matt Taibbi.” “The story was just that Twitter employees were worried that the Hunter Biden laptop story could be Russian disinformation.”

Fung and CNN might as well have just written one line: “Who cares?”

Glenn Greenwald, who’s had quite a lot of thoughts on “The Twitter Files,” also has some thoughts on CNN’s mad rush to dismiss the mountains of evidence that Twitter actively worked to censor a story that could have been highly damaging to the Biden campaign:

It’s almost as if CNN cries “disinformation!” while doing their damnedest to peddle … disinformation.

***

Glenn Greenwald’s take on Matt Taibbi and Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’ revelations does not disappoint

***

