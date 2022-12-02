By now, you’ve hopefully heard about Matt Taibbi’s bombshell-packed “Twitter Files” exposé on the coordinated effort among Twitter brass to censor speech and suppress material that could cause damage to the Democratic Party.

Go check it out if you haven’t had a chance yet. And then check out how NBC News “dystopia beat” senior reporter Ben Collins is trying to discredit Taibbi’s work and look cool while doing so:

More humiliating than calling yourself a journalist and getting pissy about actual journalism? Because that’s pretty humiliating.

So, if we’re understand Ben correctly, the fact that Elon Musk is the richest man in the world makes the material he released to Taibbi illegitimate. And it makes Taibbi’s reporting illegitimate.

Ben Collins is not a good journalist — and he’s not a good person.

That’s ultimately what this boils down to: Ben Collins is pissed that Matt Taibbi and Elon Musk are practicing actual transparency. Politicians working with a social media giant to keep important and possibly extremely consequential information from the public under the banner of “safety” sounds like it could be the inspiration for a modern-day Orwellian novel. As a journalist on the “dystopia beat,” you’d think Ben Collins would be all over that.

Of course, if you thought that, you’d also have to be totally unfamiliar with Ben Collins’ journalistic integrity and ethics, or rather, the lack thereof.

Trending

Ben Collins, like so many other media Guardians of Truth™, could never be bothered to even raise half an eyebrow about the Hunter Biden laptop story. But he’s absolutely furious that Twitter and Democratic politicians’ attempts to suppress it are being exposed. Just in case you were wondering where his priorities are.

Just in case you were wondering where the MSM’s priorities are. Here are some tweets from other so-called “journalists” that Collins is retweeting and spreading like so much bullsh*t:

So. Much. Journalisming.

Ben Collins wants to cast Matt Taibbi as just some “Substack Man” and not a legit journalist because in addition to exposing foul play behind the scenes at Twitter, Taibbi is also indirectly exposing the utter failure of the mainstream media to do their jobs. Taibbi is far from a right-wing apologist, but he hasn’t let his personal political philosophy prevent him from seeking out the truth, even if it makes the Left look bad. And he deserves major props for that. That’s how journalism is supposed to work.

It’s not supposed to work like this:

“Unbelievable hack stuff here.” Wethinks the gentleman doth project too much.

Oh, he’ll cry. Just as soon as he finishes panicking and deflecting.

We’re not. The revelations in Taibbi’s reporting are not necessarily surprising to those who have long suspected shady business at the top of Twitter, but they’re valuable nonetheless. And you know that’s just eating up Real Journalists™ like Ben Collins inside.

Please. As if.

Bam.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

NBC News’ Ben Collins barely holds it together explaining how Elon Musk will destroy our democracy

NBC News’ Ben Collins sounds alarm about Elon Musk’s Twitter enabling J6-level post-election violence

Precious: NBC News’ Ben Collins shames Elon Musk for responding to a tweet ‘libeling’ him

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben CollinsBrandy ZadroznyDevon HeinenElon MuskFarhad ManjooJustin BaragonaMatt Taibbinbc newsThe Twitter Files