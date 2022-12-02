Matt Taibbi and Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” are a white-hot topic at the moment, much to the chagrin of Real Journalists™, who are too busy being outraged at Taibbi and Musk to be outraged over the fact that there’s now conclusive evidence that Twitter top brass did Democrats’ bidding and actively worked to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.

As soon as Taibbi kicked off his thread, we knew it would only be a matter of time before Glenn Greenwald weighed in. After all, like Taibbi, Greenwald is an independent journalist who leans decidedly Left yet has been consistent in calling out media malpractice and the Left’s disturbing enthusiasm about censoring free speech.

And if you were expecting Greenwald to come down hard on the side of Matt Taibbi and against the mainstream media, well, you won’t be disappointed by this thread:

Lo and behold! That’s exactly how it’s playing out.

It should be abundantly clear that Twitter was in desperate need of a housecleaning. And the MSM still needs one. Badly.

