Matt Taibbi and Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” are a white-hot topic at the moment, much to the chagrin of Real Journalists™, who are too busy being outraged at Taibbi and Musk to be outraged over the fact that there’s now conclusive evidence that Twitter top brass did Democrats’ bidding and actively worked to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.

As soon as Taibbi kicked off his thread, we knew it would only be a matter of time before Glenn Greenwald weighed in. After all, like Taibbi, Greenwald is an independent journalist who leans decidedly Left yet has been consistent in calling out media malpractice and the Left’s disturbing enthusiasm about censoring free speech.

And if you were expecting Greenwald to come down hard on the side of Matt Taibbi and against the mainstream media, well, you won’t be disappointed by this thread:

Not only is there no evidence that the documents used by the NY Post were the by-product of "hacking" by Russia or anyone else — Twitter's false excuse for banning discussion of the story — the NYT has confirmed that the laptop was left and never picked up at the repair store: https://t.co/NskUZpGRfH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

In March, 2022 – almost 18 months after the election was over and the CIA, which invented this lie, got what it wanted: Biden's defeat – the NYT admitted the materials from the laptop were authentic and the story of how the NY Post obtained them was true:https://t.co/q4Uet1wuxG pic.twitter.com/GcGa0b0vdm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

More proof of the key and most-overlooked point on the controversy of Big Tech censorship: This is not being done autonomously by tech firms. The censorship is being coerced by the in-power Democratic Party, who explicitly wants more censorship online:https://t.co/PUjxrTB0VS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

And, I'll bet anything, these extraordinary documents – showing the extreme pressure and collusion between liberal Twitter execs and Dem Party leaders to censor reporting on Biden – won't be reported by liberal outlets except to mock it and/or use DNC talking points to attack it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

Lo and behold! That’s exactly how it’s playing out.

Put another way, it's almost inconceivable to imagine NBC News, CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post – let alone the shitty Brooklyn-based digital tabloids – to give voice to a single person to explain why these documents are so explosive and reveal grave corruption. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

All the little employees of media corporations who don't do any reporting – just tattling on powerless citizens to get them censored – and who are the leading advocates for censorship, predictably attacking @mtaibbi and scoffing at his real reporting:https://t.co/mLXJq0OrK7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

The whole sleazy, in-group liberal gang from NBC, Daily Beast, etc — all the censorship advocates who think censorship advocacy is somehow compatible with journalism — are furious that the the acts of their Dem Party allies in getting the Biden story censored are being exposed. pic.twitter.com/IH856r0cd8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

It should be abundantly clear that Twitter was in desperate need of a housecleaning. And the MSM still needs one. Badly.

