Earlier today we told you about Elon Musk calling massive “projection” on the Associated Press for their story about Twitter misinformation citing “online safety experts”:

Didn’t the AP recently fire a reporter for passing along some serious “misinformation” about a missile that landed in Poland? Maybe they should sit out the “misinformation” finger-pointing for a while.

In any case, at issue is Musk saying he’ll grant “amnesty” for some accounts that had been suspended under previous management:

New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.

The billionaire’s announcement came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.” The yes vote was 72%.

Axios also got in on the act, except they rightly referred to the “experts” as “activists” and are claiming that lives could be at risk:

Glenn Greenwald has seen just about enough:

The panic from the “experts” (aka “activists”) because they’re no longer able to control the narrative on Twitter is palpable.

Weren’t we all already supposed to be dead from either climate change, the end of net neutrality and/or Trump being reinstated to Twitter?

Yep, and they couldn’t make it more obvious if they tried.

Those are the kinds of people others in the media consider “online safety experts.”

And there have been a lot more of them since Musk bought Twitter.

