Earlier today we told you about Elon Musk calling massive “projection” on the Associated Press for their story about Twitter misinformation citing “online safety experts”:

New Twitter owner Elon Musk said he is granting "amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation. https://t.co/aZ0NyUP7Fp — The Associated Press (@AP) November 24, 2022

Didn’t the AP recently fire a reporter for passing along some serious “misinformation” about a missile that landed in Poland? Maybe they should sit out the “misinformation” finger-pointing for a while.

In any case, at issue is Musk saying he’ll grant “amnesty” for some accounts that had been suspended under previous management:

New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation. The billionaire’s announcement came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.” The yes vote was 72%.

Axios also got in on the act, except they rightly referred to the “experts” as “activists” and are claiming that lives could be at risk:

Activists warn lives at risk over Elon Musk's amnesty plans for suspended Twitter accounts https://t.co/z3hmuv7FIj — Axios (@axios) November 25, 2022

Glenn Greenwald has seen just about enough:

BREAKING! Allowing those disliked by liberals to be heard on the internet will *literally* kill many people (😱), warn the most neurotic, mentally unwell, petulant petty-tyrants who have declared themselves "online safety experts" and are now called that by liberal media outlets. https://t.co/NwhVeMowT5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 25, 2022

The panic from the “experts” (aka “activists”) because they’re no longer able to control the narrative on Twitter is palpable.

Taylor Lorenz miraculously found 3 or 4 people more neurotic, clearly unstable, and censorship-happy than she, bestowed them with fake expertise titles, and now the WPost is blasting out her alarmist asylum-worthy babbling to millions. #journalismhttps://t.co/46SAor33Un — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 25, 2022

Weren’t we all already supposed to be dead from either climate change, the end of net neutrality and/or Trump being reinstated to Twitter?

This is one of Lorenz’s Twitter friends – just look at tweets of hers to see how unhinged and disturbed she is – whom the WPost cites as an expert to warn Musk's mildly greater free speech is “existentially dangerous for various marginalized communities” https://t.co/yd8QtlDXl9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 25, 2022

Yep, and they couldn’t make it more obvious if they tried.

Lorenz’s article quotes her unwell Harvard friend, a partisan goon at Media Matters, a UCLA professor whose pro-censorship insanity is off-the-charts, but not one person who thinks censorship is dangerous. Including the other side is “journalism,” which is not what Taylor does. pic.twitter.com/yCOszSPSMy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 25, 2022

Those are the kinds of people others in the media consider “online safety experts.”

Liberal tears taste so sweet https://t.co/rbvp6NVeCt — Kurt Kapusuzoğlu (@KurtNoKap) November 25, 2022

And there have been a lot more of them since Musk bought Twitter.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald has media dead to rights on Hunter Biden laptop coverup, ‘a gigantic scandal’ in its own right

Glenn Greenwald thread examines the ‘instantly formed media narrative’ about attack on Paul Pelosi

***

Editor’s note: For a limited time only, today, on Black Friday, you can get 50% off a VIP membership using promo code BLACKFRIDAY. The largest discount we’ve ever offered.