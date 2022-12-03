After Elon Musk tweeted out Matt Taibbi’s lengthy thread on the “Twitter files,” many in the media, almost as if they were a single organism, starting firing back with a spin that all sounded as if had been coordinated.

Glenn Greenwald was among those who noticed:

The real story is that the previous Twitter management colluded with Democrats to suppress a story that could be harmful to their presidential candidate, so naturally some “journalists” are making the story about Musk and Taibbi instead.

The people accusing others of spreading misinformation were actually the ones spreading misinformation… again?

“Extremely stupid or extremely dishonest” sums up so much of the state of journalism these days.


And of course there’s the inevitable “self-awareness fail” among Musk & Taibbi’s critics:

For example, Bloomberg News was among the media outlets trying to pass this story off as a nothing burger.

Not only are many in the media failing to give the story its proper attention, they’re actively trying to bury it.

Naturally too many Dems and “journalists” would like everybody to forget what this story’s actually about, which is why they’ve been trying to dismiss it as an attempt to turn it into a story about Hunter Biden’s naked pictures.

The DHS was of course also recently caught hiring a “disinformation czar” and you know what that was all about.

That seven percent must work in the mainstream media.

