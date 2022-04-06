Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin has been an absolute clown when it comes to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson (as he’s been on pretty much every single issue ever). Here’s a quick refresher in case you’ve had the misfortune to have missed any of it:

Dick Durbin is just a bottomless pit of clownery. And because he’s a bottomless pit of clownery, it means there’s always room for more:

Sen. Dick Durbin says that Republican questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson was "fundamentally unfair." "But we've done it too on the Democratic side…There are things that should have been handled better when Republican nominees were before us." pic.twitter.com/YAwsiktUZ4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2022

Amazing.

DURBIN: "I'm gonna be first to admit, as I look back in history, there are things that should have been handled better when Republican [SCOTUS] nominees were before us." pic.twitter.com/CVU83xFEIJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 6, 2022

Just amazing.

This is adorable. — RLD Jr (@rldesmondjr) April 6, 2022

Dick’s really sorry, you guys. He means it, sincerely.

mistakes were made https://t.co/kol5vghVx4 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 6, 2022

Hey, these things happen!

He means the fake gang rape allegations could've been handled better. Good point. — AB Interceptor (@ABInterceptor) April 6, 2022

Lol at this. @DickDurbin blocking Estrada specifically because of his race and joining Avenatti to call Kavanaugh an actual gang rapist does not compare to the fair questions Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to answer about her actual record and decisions. https://t.co/oUX0vLY1XQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 6, 2022

All that matters is that the Democrats will never, ever do it again.

Until the next time they do it.

***

Related:

Sen. Dick Durbin asks why Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation now to toughen child pornography sentences

