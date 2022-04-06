Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin has been an absolute clown when it comes to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson (as he’s been on pretty much every single issue ever). Here’s a quick refresher in case you’ve had the misfortune to have missed any of it:

Dick Durbin is just a bottomless pit of clownery. And because he’s a bottomless pit of clownery, it means there’s always room for more:

Amazing.

Trending

Just amazing.

Dick’s really sorry, you guys. He means it, sincerely.

Hey, these things happen!

All that matters is that the Democrats will never, ever do it again.

Until the next time they do it.

***

Related:

Sen. Dick Durbin asks why Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation now to toughen child pornography sentences

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughDemocratsDick DurbinGOPMiguel EstradarepublicansSCOTUSSupreme Court

Recommended Twitchy Video