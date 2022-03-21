Republican Sen. Josh Hawley scrutinizing the record of Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has caused Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) to circle the wagons and clutch their pearls.

Today the Senate’s confirmation hearing began, and Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin has set the bar at “questioning the nominee’s record is uncivil.”

“These baseless charges are unfair,” Durbin says of GOP charges that Judge Jackson is “soft on crime.” He adds Hawley accusations on her approach to sex offenders “fly in the face” of GOP vows to keep the proceedings civil. pic.twitter.com/qOrpUlcboC — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 21, 2022

Senator Durbin: "These baseless charges are unfair…fact-checkers including the Washington Post, ABC News, and CNN have exposed some of these charges as falsehoods." pic.twitter.com/GznyM6mopV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 21, 2022

The Dems are hoping for the vast majority of the Senate to rubber-stamp the confirmation of Biden’s nominee, and anything less than that will be deemed to be a display of incivility.

HOW DARE THEY QUESTION HER ACTUAL JUDICIAL RECORD! — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2022

The incivility of questioning a nominee's judicial record during a confirmation process. Got it. Clowns, all of them. Including the people who amplify them. https://t.co/5ouqWYAwm3 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 21, 2022

It has to be said…

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but asking a Supreme Court nominee to explain her judicial record is not a “smear” or “unfair.” — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 21, 2022

Especially when it involves being soft on sentencing pedophiles, as this nominee has been. https://t.co/skKvYluuGS — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) March 21, 2022

When it comes to “civility” in SCOTUS hearings, there’s no self-unawareness like Senate Democrat self-unawareness:

When do we get to the questions of litmus tests, rape trains, and pubic hairs on Coke cans – you know, from the bygone days of civil proceedings? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) March 21, 2022

The idea that dems are owed civility is laugh out loud hilarious. — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) March 21, 2022

Should have called her a rapist. https://t.co/D5Gv4Yhwjb — Holden (@Holden114) March 21, 2022

As for MSM “fact-checkers,” everybody knows how that works…

If factcheckers say it's false you can guarantee it's true. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 21, 2022

The words “fact-checker” should always be said while accompanied by the most exaggerated finger quotes possible.

