When “The View” cohost Whoopi Goldberg was suspended by ABC News for her God-awful remarks about the Holocaust, in theory, she’d have a lot of time on her hands to reflect on those remarks as well as consider what she could do better going forward not just with regard to the Holocaust, but with regard to things in general. And her cohosts would maybe look at her mistakes as learning opportunities and try to better themselves, too.

Unfortunately, what happened in reality is that Whoopi Goldberg remained insufferable. And so did her cohosts.

This past Wednesday, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley put together a thread on Biden SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, examining what he called “an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children.” Hawley’s thread would definitely fall into the category of what “The View” likes to call “Hot Topics,” so it makes sense that the ladies would discuss it on the show. Unfortunately, that’s really as close as they could get to making any sense at all:

If Ketanji Brown Jackson is so eminently qualified, then why are Whoopi et al. resorting to bashing conservative SCOTUS justices and calling out critics instead of pointing to what makes Judge Jackson so eminently qualified?

Up until this point, we haven’t really looked to “The View” for sharp political analysis.

And we have absolutely no reason to start now.

Be sure to tune in next week!

