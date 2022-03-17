Joe Biden has proven he can REALLY pick ’em with his crap administration and now his questionable SCOTUS nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. We suppose when he made color and sex his priority for the pick (sort of like what he did when picking VP), he limited the pool.

But you know, it’s more important to check those boxes than it is to pick someone qualified to be a lifelong member of SCOTUS.

Josh Hawley has been going through her judgments and noticed something very very alarming …

I’ve been researching the record of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, reading her opinions, articles, interviews & speeches. I’ve noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

Can you IMAGINE if this had been something Kavanaugh had done? Heck, they made up crap to try and keep him off the bench. A judge taking it easy on sex offenders, especially those preying on children?

Wow.

Judge Jackson has a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes, both as a judge and as a policymaker. She’s been advocating for it since law school. This goes beyond “soft on crime.” I’m concerned that this a record that endangers our children — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

It wasn’t just one, it’s a pattern.

Hello? Red flag anyone?

As far back as her time in law school, Judge Jackson has questioned making convicts register as sex offenders – saying it leads to “stigmatization and ostracism.” She’s suggested public policy is driven by a “climate of fear, hatred & revenge” against sex offenders pic.twitter.com/2QUcPOnWPR — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

Pretty sure that ‘climate’ is deserved.

Just sayin’.

Judge Jackson has also questioned sending dangerous sex offenders to civil commitment. We have a civil commitment law in Missouri, and it protects children — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

It gets worse. As a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, Judge Jackson advocated for drastic change in how the law treats sex offenders by eliminating the existing mandatory minimum sentences for child porn — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

!!!

Judge Jackson has said that some people who possess child porn “are in this for either the collection, or the people who are loners and find status in their participation in the community.” What community would that be? The community of child exploiters? pic.twitter.com/JDxqf9Q1AH — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

Pedophiles being in a community somehow makes them better people? Huh?

Judge Jackson has opined there may be a type of “less-serious child pornography offender” whose motivation is not sexual but “is the challenge, or to use the technology.” A “less-serious” child porn offender? pic.twitter.com/2bb1rZuTXW — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

In her time on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, Judge Jackson said she “mistakingly assumed that child pornography offenders are pedophiles” and she wanted “to understand this category of nonpedophiles who obtain child pornography.” pic.twitter.com/ZM16VAqpLo — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

This whole thread makes our heads hurt.

On the federal bench, Judge Jackson put her troubling views into action. In every single child porn case for which we can find records, Judge Jackson deviated from the federal sentencing guidelines in favor of child porn offenders — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

Here’s where it gets really scary.

In the case of United States v. Hawkins, the sex offender had multiple images of child porn. He was over 18. The Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence of up to 10 years. Judge Jackson sentenced the perpetrator to only 3 months in prison. Three months. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

In United States v. Stewart, the criminal possessed thousands of images of child porn and also hoped to travel across state lines to abuse a 9-year-old girl. The Guidelines called for a sentence of 97-121 months. Judge Jackson sentenced the criminal to just 57 months. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

In United States v. Cooper, in which the criminal had more than 600 images and videos and posted many on a public blog, the Guidelines called for a sentence of 151-188 months. Judge Jackson settled on 60 months, the lowest possible sentence allowed by law. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

In United States v. Chazin, the offender had 48 files of child porn, which he had accessed over a period of years. The Guidelines recommended 78-97 months. Judge Jackson gave him 28. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

In United States v. Downs, the perp posted multiple images to an anonymous instant messaging app, including an image of a child under the age of 5. The Guidelines recommended 70-87 months. Judge Jackson gave him the lowest sentence allowed by law, 60 months — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

In United States v. Sears, the sex offender distributed more than 102 child porn videos. He also sent lewd pictures of his own 10-year-old daughter. The Guidelines recommended 97-121 months in prison. Judge Jackson gave him 71 months. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

In United States v. Savage, the sex offender was convicted of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and also admitted to transporting child porn. The Guidelines recommended 46-57 months. Judge Jackson gave him 37. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

This is a disturbing record for any judge, but especially one nominated to the highest court in the land. Protecting the most vulnerable shouldn’t be up for debate. Sending child predators to jail shouldn’t be controversial. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

Disturbing is putting that lightly.

So far, the Sentencing Commission has refused to turn over all Judge Jackson’s records from her time there. In light of what we have learned, this stonewalling must end. We must get access to all relevant records — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

That they don’t have access to it all says SO much.

Yikes.

***

Related:

‘Free advertising for school choice’: AFT Exec. VP Evelyn DeJesus doubles DOWN on upside-down Ukrainian flag poster and LOL

Cue the CACKLE: Kamala Harris presenting her ‘simple truth’ about women being paid less will make you CRINGE and then cringe some more (watch)

ZIPPITY-DO-DUMB: Sheldon Whitehouse has a plan for gov. to ‘reclaim windfall of Big Oil profits’ and HERE’S why that’s (and he’s) really stupid

Recommended Twitchy Video