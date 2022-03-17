Joe Biden has proven he can REALLY pick ’em with his crap administration and now his questionable SCOTUS nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. We suppose when he made color and sex his priority for the pick (sort of like what he did when picking VP), he limited the pool.

But you know, it’s more important to check those boxes than it is to pick someone qualified to be a lifelong member of SCOTUS.

Josh Hawley has been going through her judgments and noticed something very very alarming …

Can you IMAGINE if this had been something Kavanaugh had done? Heck, they made up crap to try and keep him off the bench. A judge taking it easy on sex offenders, especially those preying on children?

Wow.

It wasn’t just one, it’s a pattern.

Hello? Red flag anyone?

Pretty sure that ‘climate’ is deserved.

Just sayin’.

Trending

!!!

Pedophiles being in a community somehow makes them better people? Huh?

This whole thread makes our heads hurt.

Here’s where it gets really scary.

Disturbing is putting that lightly.

That they don’t have access to it all says SO much.

Yikes.

***

Related:

‘Free advertising for school choice’: AFT Exec. VP Evelyn DeJesus doubles DOWN on upside-down Ukrainian flag poster and LOL

Cue the CACKLE: Kamala Harris presenting her ‘simple truth’ about women being paid less will make you CRINGE and then cringe some more (watch)

ZIPPITY-DO-DUMB: Sheldon Whitehouse has a plan for gov. to ‘reclaim windfall of Big Oil profits’ and HERE’S why that’s (and he’s) really stupid

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Josh HawleyJudge Ketanji Brown Jacksonsex offendersSOCUTS

Recommended Twitchy Video