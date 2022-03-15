You can tell the White House is trying to find something, ANYthing for Kamala Harris to do that might make her look like less of a train wreck. The southern border, Ukraine, basically everything they’ve tried to put her ‘in charge of’ has gone really wrong.

And Americans are starting to notice just how unlikable she really is.

For example, the way she’s played the strong woman of color card, you’d think she’d be really good at pushing the famous ‘wage gap’ lie to pander to Leftist women who voted for this hot mess of an administration but … nope.

It’s 13 minutes, we don’t expect you to watch it all.

Hell, we didn’t make it all the way through.

Here's the simple truth: women are paid less than men in America. On average, women working full time, make just 83 cents for every dollar made by a man. For many women of color, the gap is even wider. Let's build an economy that works for all women. https://t.co/XIipw2kTxb — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 15, 2022

C’mon, Kamala has to be good at SOMETHING, right?!

Hey now, we know what you’re thinking.

And notice we did not make a Willie Brown joke because making a Willie Brown joke would have been inappropriate and rude.

Heh.

@VP Are you doing a true apples-to-apples comparison here? I suspect not. Are you telling me 2 recent Nursing Graduates; 1 male, 1 female with similar grades and CV that each get hired by the same hospital on the same day that she gets paid less just because? I’m not buyin’ it. https://t.co/Oyb0nfL15b — Norm Baker (@j_norm_baker) March 15, 2022

Democrats think we need a third law making it illegal to pay someone less based on their sex, creed, color, or ability.

Or at least they think their supporters are dumb enough to believe that evil corporations are somehow getting away with doing it anyway.

So…why aren't businesses firing all men and hiring only women? — WitchDoktor (@WitchDoktor1) March 15, 2022

BECAUSE REASONS! AND DON’T YOU DARE QUESTION THOSE REASONS BECAUSE IF YOU DO, YOU’RE SEXIST.

Shew! Don’t know how social justice warriors keep up that level of angry and off-the-charts psycho 24/7.

So many caps.

If this is her new assignment, I guess we can expect female unemployment to increase over the next few months? — Lee Wheat (@NumbuhOne) March 15, 2022

Maybe if she spoke out AGAINST equal pay that would help?

*CACKLE*

Get government out of the way. You are the problem — Rich Robinson (@richrobby) March 15, 2022

Well the women working at my job make the same. What jobs…specifically? — Tyler (@Ironworker05) March 15, 2022

You know.

Those super-sexist evil jobs that men make more at because they’re men. *eye roll*

***

Related:

ZIPPITY-DO-DUMB: Sheldon Whitehouse has a plan for gov. to ‘reclaim windfall of Big Oil profits’ and HERE’S why that’s (and he’s) really stupid

No big deal, just a literal ‘white privilege test’ courtesy of the Eau Claire, WI area school district (screenshots)

Oh HONEY, no: Susan Rice DRAGGED for congratulating ‘trailblazer’ Rachel Levine for being named 1 of USA Today’s Women of the Year

Recommended Twitchy Video