The last time we wrote about Sheldon Whitehouse we were mocking him for belonging to more than one all-white club. Yeah, it’s been a while since he said or did something stupid enough to make our radar but luckily he shared a video of himself talking about the bill he came up with to ‘reclaim’ the windfall profits that Big Oil is ‘raking in.’

Reclaim implies the government owned those ‘windfall profits’ before.

Democrats, amirite?

I just filed a bill to reclaim the windfall profits that Big Oil is raking in. Here’s how it works: pic.twitter.com/KlzXMMUmgE — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 15, 2022

Post-its and pencils.

You know what, we just can’t.

Not even.

You make a great argument for drilling our own oil — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) March 15, 2022

DRILL BABY DRILL.

You think those profits are yours don’t you. — GAGirl1967 has the luck of the Irish ☘️ (@Tamzilla_52) March 15, 2022

He’s a Democrat, so of course, he thinks those profits are his.

Leftists love the term 'excess profits'. There is no such thing — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) March 15, 2022

A to the men.

‘Excess profits’ insinuates there is a limit to the profit one should be able to make, and in America, that’s just not true.

Good Lord, you all really are kindergartners, aren’t you? What’s the matter? Kamala wasn’t available to bring her crayons? You all need to go. Yesterday. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) March 15, 2022

How does a career politician amass a net worth of $10 million, Shelly? Sounds kind of like a windfall that should be taxed at 75%. pic.twitter.com/HkvLqiKLcp — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) March 15, 2022

Ouch.

Ya’ know, those all-white club memberships aren’t going to pay for themselves.

You know almost as much about the oil industry as AOC does. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 15, 2022

Now THAT’S cold.

Yeah, let’s make gas prices rise even more so rich, country club politicians can feel special. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 15, 2022

Don’t you have any high school yearbooks to peruse? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 15, 2022

You're a fool. Why don't you just ask oil companies to close down because that's what you want? What about the windfall profits, that government blows on your salary, with nothing to show for it? — 🇺🇸 My Oath Never Expires 🇺🇸 (@Gunalizer) March 15, 2022

Aren’t you the dude who belongs to an all white people country club in Rhode Island? — hurl (@TheReal_Hurl) March 15, 2022

That would be him.

And he wants to reclaim someone else’s profits.

***

Related:

No big deal, just a literal ‘white privilege test’ courtesy of the Eau Claire, WI area school district (screenshots)

Oh HONEY, no: Susan Rice DRAGGED for congratulating ‘trailblazer’ Rachel Levine for being named 1 of USA Today’s Women of the Year

‘What we said is FACTUALLY TRUE’: Tucker Carlson swings BACK at anyone (ahem, Mitt Romney) accusing him and Tulsi Gabbard of treason (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video