Susan Rice is gonna Susan Rice, we know this.

But she not only congratulated a man for making USA Today’s Women of the Year list, but she called him a trailblazer. Oh, we get it, we’re supposed to pretend we don’t realize Rachel Levine isn’t a woman but c’mon, asking people to buy into this narrative was bad enough but now they’re naming ‘her’ a woman of the year?

FFS.

Everything. Is. Dumb.

Congratulations to the trailblazing @HHS_ASH Admiral Rachel Levine on being named one of @USATODAY’s Women of the Year. Your leadership during this pandemic has been vital. https://t.co/yiaFxyTGss — Susan Rice (@AmbRice46) March 14, 2022

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Canada from our backyard.

Yeah, that works.

As you can well imagine, this did not go over so hot with the good people of Twitter.

Nice move, Patriarchy. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) March 14, 2022

Right?

Oh, and praising ‘her’ for how she handled COVID? REALLY?

Levine's mother was moved out of a nursing home to protect her while COVID patients were put in homes that killed thousands of residents. Levine deserves a criminal trial, not an award.https://t.co/0OAe0MomRB — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 14, 2022

USA Today may have forgotten, but we didn’t.

What a warped time we live in. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) March 14, 2022

Indeed.

This is so wrong on so many levels. pic.twitter.com/huZ6klyK5f — #HonkHonk HockeyMama (@MNHockeymama) March 15, 2022

Gonna guess even Jake from State Farm knows this.

***

Related:

‘What we said is FACTUALLY TRUE’: Tucker Carlson swings BACK at anyone (ahem, Mitt Romney) accusing him and Tulsi Gabbard of treason (watch)

Gonna leave a mark! Maybe 2! Glenn Greenwald RIPS Rick Wilson a new 1 in short thread for being a nasty, heartless, irrelevant TROLL

THIS mofo –> Disgraced, underhanded, fired LIAR Peter Strzok smearing Tulsi Gabbard and Tucker Carlson goes SO wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video