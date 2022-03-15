Peter Strzok is the LAST person on this PLANET who should be accusing anyone ELSE of literally ANYTHING. This dirty mofo was all over the media for months because well, he’s a dirty mofo. So the nerve of him smearing Tulsi Gabbard and Tucker Carlson is quite honestly off the charts.

He just sucks.

Not: Are they coordinated

Rather: Who is coordinating pic.twitter.com/mWP1PqeZKI — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) March 14, 2022

Note, Peter actually blocked this editor (he’s so tough) which you KNOW only made us want to cover his stupid tweets more.

Then he tried to drag Glenn Greenwald.

Without tagging him of course because he likely has him blocked as well.

As we said, so tough.

Lol the triggered outrage cascading from Greenwald, clown car ringleader. pic.twitter.com/C8MZ5GMJLy — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) March 14, 2022

He finished off his sad little thread with this little nugget.

"The document—titled “For Media and Commentators …was produced, according to its metadata, at a Russian government agency called the Department of Information and Telecommunications Support, which is part of the Russian security apparatus."https://t.co/lnLQEJcNOc — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) March 14, 2022

Mother Jones.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Accurate.

The thing about being an underhanded liar like Peter Strzok is that you think everybody else is just like you. https://t.co/WnwRxTcbGu — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 14, 2022

Peter is definitely projecting his own ugly all over other people.

Cool story bro, now do EVERY OTHER NEWS AGENCY. https://t.co/EqLsuX5Cz7 — Shall Not Be Infringed Madsen (@ADMIV) March 15, 2022

Hey, remind me again why it is you are a household name https://t.co/3xqGD96xR6 — X_Miller__Lite_X (@_Miller__Lite_) March 15, 2022

Ooh ooh, we know!

Can you believe this disgraced 🤡 has the balls to weigh in on anything Russia? https://t.co/xozSQ6fBfB — Harry Legend (@harrylegend33) March 15, 2022

Sadly, yes. Yes, we CAN believe it.

The disgraced partisan agent/adulterer smearing those who question authority. Have you gotten a FISA on them yet? I'm confident that you'll "stop them." BTW: Has the FBI rounded up all of the "parent terrorists" from the school board meetings? https://t.co/tfibLO5UN6 — Conservative Educator (@ConservativeEd1) March 14, 2022

Why would anyone believe anything that comes out of the mouth of a dirty cop like @petestrzok? https://t.co/xCOQHhsnLo — H. I. McDunnough (@gd_plaster) March 14, 2022

Dirty cop.

That works really well.

Peter Strzok knows more about treason than most people, he’s done it before. https://t.co/Ue4mUlt8Xj — FOREVER ANTI-WAR (@ArizonaDMK) March 14, 2022

This jackass isn’t in jail yet? https://t.co/JxfL29S1Qw — Sy Orlansky (@bugga1o) March 15, 2022

Fair question.

Inquiring minds wanna know.

***

