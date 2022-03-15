Adam, dude, you HAD to know this wouldn’t go over well.

If Adam Kinzinger just really didn’t want to go on Tucker Carlson’s show he didn’t have to say a word about it. But no, he wanted to virtue-signal for attention since he cares SO MUCH about Ukraine and Tucker is a big ol’ meanie and a traitor and stuff.

Hence, this lame AF video explaining why he chose not to go on.

Watch.

Tucker Carlson invited me on his show tonight, but that’s not going to happen…ever. While he echoes Putin’s lies, I’ll remain focused on supporting the Ukrainian people. My video statement: pic.twitter.com/plfOhh6bNb — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) March 14, 2022

Hey Adam, here’s that attention you ordered.

Hope you enjoy it.

You sound like you're gonna cry… you gonna cry? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 15, 2022

Someone wanna get Adam a tissue or two?

Bro, @cnn isn’t going to sleep with you. Well, maybe Stelter. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 15, 2022

Well, maybe Stelter.

Heh.

What are the exact words Tucker has used that is echoing Putin’s lies? — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) March 15, 2022

You realise we can tell you’ve sold your soul right? Like, it’s extremely visible. — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 15, 2022

And he’s STILL getting gerrymandered by the very people he’s been pandering to.

That’s gotta sting a little.

Tell us more about those biolabs pic.twitter.com/g8BysBFcOo — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 15, 2022

This is the United States of America. Not the Ukraine States of America. Get it through your thick skull. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 15, 2022

you're a brand-destroying psycho that would have already been kicked out of the GOP if the Dems hadn't redistricted your seat into oblivion — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) March 15, 2022

Coward. He’s giving you the entire show. The most watched audience on TV. Anyone getting the truth out would jump at that opportunity — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) March 15, 2022

Sissy.

We like that.

It works PLUS it’s just not a word we hear enough these days.

And it suits him.

***

