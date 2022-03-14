Did someone slip Bill Maher a red pill? Asking for a friend.

Seems even Bill Maher can figure out the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has nothing to do with saying gay and everything to do with making sure our youngest students aren’t talking about their sexuality with adults at school.

It’s crazy that we even need legislation for something like this because you’d THINK it’s common sense for teachers, admin, and other staff NOT to talk about sexuality with 4-8 year old’s (or really any child who does not belong to them) but here we are.

Bill Maher rejects liberal 'Don't Say Gay' uproar over Florida bill: Maybe young kids shouldn't think about sexhttps://t.co/kh7sJRyaMR — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) March 12, 2022

From Fox News:

“Real Time” host Bill Maher pushed back at the liberal “Don’t Say Gay” uproar of a Florida education reform bill that’s been condemned by Democrats and the media. “I guess it’s a reaction to Republicans who feel that there’s too much talk in lower grades — I think it’s only, they’re talking about kindergarten to third grade – so we’re talking about very young kids who, you know, as always with this stuff, you know, it’s not like there’s no kernel of truth in that maybe kids that young shouldn’t be thinking about sex at all,” Maher said during the “Overtime” segment on Friday. “It’s not like you’re not allowed to literally not say gay, but they just don’t want teachers talking about it. They think it’s the province of parents,” Maher told the panel.

Because it is the province of the parents.

This dude seems to be waking up more everyday… could it be? 🤔 — ☘️ Cleta2.0 🍀 (@JoesNotPrez) March 12, 2022

Common sense — Newsgatherer (@GroupToStopHate) March 12, 2022

Adults have no place talking to other people's children about sex. And kids sure as hell shouldn't have adults (who aren't their parents) talking to them about sex. — The MeisterLine (@The_MeisterLine) March 12, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

