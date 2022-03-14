Enjoy retirement, LOSER: Colin Kaepernick begging organization he compared to slavery for a job does NOT go well

Posted at 11:03 am on March 14, 2022 by Sam Janney

For the past five years, Colin Kaepernick has tried his hand at being a social justice warrior, pandering to anyone and everyone willing to shake their tiny little fists at ‘the latest outrage’ in hopes that he will somehow be the best at doing something since he’s fairly mediocre when it comes to being an NFL quarterback. That was what this was all really about ya’ know, Colin wanted to pretend he wasn’t more successful in the NFL because of RACISM, not because he’s just ‘meh’ when it comes to his position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, he’s only ‘meh’ at the whole social justice thing as well since he’s begging the NFL for a job now.

You know, the same group and sport he accused of being like slavery?

Guess how this went over.

Seems weird, yup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right? That sort of seems like common sense to us.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s exactly what he sounds like.

***

Related:

Go HOME Nan, you’re drunk! Nancy Pelosi explains how gov. has to spend MORE to reduce the national debt and OMG-LOL (watch)

Gosh, wonder why MSM is leaving THESE POSTS out when reporting on man who allegedly stabbed 2 MOMA employees

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ya’ know, American STUFF’: #PresidentSilverAlert’s attempt at OWNING the Right by challenging them to name 1 thing they stand for BACKFIRES


Recommended Twitchy Video

ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
General

The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart tells PBS NewsHour that state GOP leadership looks ‘hideous’ and ‘horrendous’

ad placeholder
General

Sen. Mitt Romney calls out Tulsi Gabbard for her ‘treasonous’ lies parroting Russian propaganda

ad placeholder
General

Young people tell their gender transition (and de-transition) stories to mark #DetransAwarenessDay

ad placeholder
General

‘Isn’t this kind of illegal’: Nikki Fried floats the idea of teaming up with Rick Wilson and the Lincoln Project

ad placeholder
General

Attention LeBron James: Officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant cleared of wrongdoing

ad placeholder
General

Is Vice President Kamala Harris suggesting that Ukraine is part of NATO?

ad placeholder
General

Lincoln Project advisor can’t believe the GOP is so drunk with power it’s ‘defending a dictator murdering thousands’

ad placeholder
General

Drag queen scheduled to perform at the Democrat’s retreat was scrapped, along with a session on the ‘she-cession’

ad placeholder
General

Gov. Ron DeSantis puts out a video of the media misrepresenting the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

ad placeholder
General

Disney CEO emails employees to address their pain, frustration, and sadness over Disney’s response to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

ad placeholder
General

‘Making your kids queer since 2020’: Trans teacher reprimanded after making anal sex joke in class

ad placeholder
General

State Sen. Megan Hunt isn’t anti-Second Amendment, but its authors were misogynistic slave-owners

ad placeholder
General

Reuters: Facebook, Instagram to allow calls for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers

ad placeholder
General

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says car thief who killed doctor with his own car probably didn’t intend to kill anybody

ad placeholder
General

Attorney General Merrick Garland says the January 6 inquiry ‘is the most urgent investigation in the history of the Justice Department’