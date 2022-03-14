For the past five years, Colin Kaepernick has tried his hand at being a social justice warrior, pandering to anyone and everyone willing to shake their tiny little fists at ‘the latest outrage’ in hopes that he will somehow be the best at doing something since he’s fairly mediocre when it comes to being an NFL quarterback. That was what this was all really about ya’ know, Colin wanted to pretend he wasn’t more successful in the NFL because of RACISM, not because he’s just ‘meh’ when it comes to his position.

Apparently, he’s only ‘meh’ at the whole social justice thing as well since he’s begging the NFL for a job now.

You know, the same group and sport he accused of being like slavery?

For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 13, 2022

Guess how this went over.

Hold up… you want to play for an organization that you compared to slavery? That’s weird…. 🤔 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 14, 2022

Seems weird, yup.

You wore cops are pigs socks. Enjoy retirement loser. — ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) March 14, 2022

Why on earth would you want to play in a sport you portrayed as slavery? — they call me bruce (@ringtrick) March 14, 2022

Moral of the story:

Don't call all your potential employers SLAVE MASTERS and then expect a job that pays millions of dollars. https://t.co/itlk5FeIxK — Paul The Book Guy Alves (@StarshipAlves) March 14, 2022

Right? That sort of seems like common sense to us.

100% he will go practice…. bitch… complain…. then not accept any offer again the poor guy needs some attention lmao https://t.co/7ABiFMmPrF — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 14, 2022

I don't know why anybody would be reluctant to hire you after you did a Netflix show accusing them of slavery https://t.co/frdwqmZEKr — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 14, 2022

Ever heard of burning bridges? https://t.co/adXPD5RWdk — Benihana (@dadoftwo_cats) March 14, 2022

“No one will play with me. Waaaa!” https://t.co/9PxQXeAQa7 — Devil Pup 🇺🇸🥃🐾 (@DevilPup74) March 14, 2022

That’s exactly what he sounds like.

***

