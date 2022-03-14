Gosh, no wonder weâ€™re not seeing more about the crazy person who stabbed two employees at the Museum of Modern Art.

Heâ€™s not the right political persuasion.

Sort of like that Christmas Parade â€˜crash,â€™ right media?

From Gothamist.com:

The man whoÂ allegedly stabbed two employeesÂ at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday was a Broadway usher and passionate critic of former President Donald Trump whose recent social media tirades had worried some of his friends, several people who spoke to Gothamist on Sunday said. Security footageÂ released Sunday showed the enraged suspect, who police identified as 60-year-old Gary Cabana, leaping over the museum counter, cornering two employees and plunging a knife into them as they tried to escape. He fled the building and remained at large Sunday, the NYPD said.

Sounds like he has a history with MOMA â€¦

Surveillance video shows a man jumping over the reception desk at the Museum of Modern Art & stabbing 2 employees NYPD identified him as 60y/o Gary Cabana. Police say he was denied entry because his membership was revoked over 2 previous disorderly conduct incidents@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/fzILREGWZJ â€” Chantee Lans (@ChanteeLans) March 13, 2022

Sure, we figure anyone who stabs someone else for no real reason isnâ€™t all there, but this Branch Covidian is â€¦ special.

If this dudeâ€™s social media posts are REAL, just wow.

Nobody is reporting it but the brutal MoMA stabber is a crazy Covidian who hates "no-maskers" and "Repubs". See his social post below: pic.twitter.com/OzsExIdct5 â€” Gavin Mario Wax ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ ðŸ—½ (@GavinWax) March 14, 2022

Dude talked about putting no-maskers in concentration camps.

Probably should have sent up some red flags, just sayinâ€™.

Oh, and his response the day AFTER it happened?

Gary Cabana posted these messages one day after the incident. pic.twitter.com/noiRDGWTYC â€” Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) March 14, 2022

Holy crap.

Thereâ€™s more.

Gary Cabana, the Moma stabbing suspect, is very active on Instagram pic.twitter.com/qni7DmWLMV â€” TipsyBirdy (@TipsyBirdy) March 13, 2022

Holy crap again.

And it sounds like this maniac is still at large.

Gary Cabana, the patron accused of stabbing two MoMA employees, appears to be recounting his exploits on Instagram as he eludes arrest. https://t.co/qZ8bgATxjs â€” New York City Patch (@NYC_Patch) March 14, 2022

Meep.

***

