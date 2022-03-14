Boy oh boy, this â€˜breakingâ€™ poll from ABC sure had the weirdos and degenerates on the Left hootinâ€™ and aâ€™ hollerinâ€™ yesterday with excitement because according to them, the majority of Americans oppose the so-called â€˜Donâ€™t Say Gayâ€™ bill.

K.

No seriously, they posted this like it was a legit and real thing.

The â€˜BREAKINGâ€™ is a nice touch, donâ€™t you think?

Gosh, that seems weird.

Almost as if they deliberately asked a certain group of people â€¦

Because thatâ€™s exactly what they did.

â€˜With an oversample among LGBTQ+ respondents.â€™

Honestly, with an oversampling like that, youâ€™d think the majority of people who oppose the â€˜Donâ€™t Say Billâ€™ would be much much higher.

Ainâ€™t it?

Odd, youâ€™d think theyâ€™d oversample the parents.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Weâ€™re just kidding, ABC would never want an honest poll.

Especially since ABC just told MSNBC and CNN to hold its beer â€¦

