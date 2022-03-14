Boy oh boy, this â€˜breakingâ€™ poll from ABC sure had the weirdos and degenerates on the Left hootinâ€™ and aâ€™ hollerinâ€™ yesterday with excitement because according to them, the majority of Americans oppose the so-called â€˜Donâ€™t Say Gayâ€™ bill.

K.

No seriously, they posted this like it was a legit and real thing.

The â€˜BREAKINGâ€™ is a nice touch, donâ€™t you think?

BREAKING: More than six in 10 Americans oppose legislation that would prohibit classroom lessons about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary school, according to a new @ABC News/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/geMEWV551g â€” ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2022

Gosh, that seems weird.

Almost as if they deliberately asked a certain group of people â€¦

Because thatâ€™s exactly what they did.

Lol. Try harder. https://t.co/JmeB4T62Uc pic.twitter.com/b7vqylNcl2 â€” Stacey â€“ Gen X the Letâ€™s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) March 14, 2022

â€˜With an oversample among LGBTQ+ respondents.â€™

Honestly, with an oversampling like that, youâ€™d think the majority of people who oppose the â€˜Donâ€™t Say Billâ€™ would be much much higher.

Fake news gonna fake news â€” JSParker (@jsparker31) March 14, 2022

So 6 in 10 groomers are opposed to being stopped? Nice sample clowns. Also stop reframing our Florida law, it's embarrassing for you. â€” Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 13, 2022

This is a flat out lie and you know it and so do we â€” The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) March 13, 2022

Working hard to look like journalisming. https://t.co/TdUlTZxZqy pic.twitter.com/QCAR5r2KUl â€” Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 13, 2022

Never have I used this gif more appropriately pic.twitter.com/JwQVAGJdmC â€” Howard Bealeâ€™s hate child (@BealesHateChild) March 13, 2022

60% of those poled just happen to be LGBTQ+ pic.twitter.com/L0EQsE1NeU â€” Norm Macdonald, RIP the Master ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡´ (@dcblerg2015) March 13, 2022

Ainâ€™t it?

Did they ask parents of children under 7? â€” Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) March 13, 2022

Odd, youâ€™d think theyâ€™d oversample the parents.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Weâ€™re just kidding, ABC would never want an honest poll.

Especially since ABC just told MSNBC and CNN to hold its beer â€¦

***

