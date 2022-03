Boy oh boy, this ‘breaking’ poll from ABC sure had the weirdos and degenerates on the Left hootin’ and a’ hollerin’ yesterday with excitement because according to them, the majority of Americans oppose the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

K.

No seriously, they posted this like it was a legit and real thing.

The ‘BREAKING’ is a nice touch, don’t you think?

BREAKING: More than six in 10 Americans oppose legislation that would prohibit classroom lessons about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary school, according to a new @ABC News/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/geMEWV551g — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2022

Gosh, that seems weird.

Almost as if they deliberately asked a certain group of people …

Because that’s exactly what they did.

Lol. Try harder. https://t.co/JmeB4T62Uc pic.twitter.com/b7vqylNcl2 — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) March 14, 2022

‘With an oversample among LGBTQ+ respondents.’

Honestly, with an oversampling like that, you’d think the majority of people who oppose the ‘Don’t Say Bill’ would be much much higher.

Fake news gonna fake news — JSParker (@jsparker31) March 14, 2022

So 6 in 10 groomers are opposed to being stopped? Nice sample clowns. Also stop reframing our Florida law, it's embarrassing for you. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 13, 2022

This is a flat out lie and you know it and so do we — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) March 13, 2022

Working hard to look like journalisming. https://t.co/TdUlTZxZqy pic.twitter.com/QCAR5r2KUl — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 13, 2022

Never have I used this gif more appropriately pic.twitter.com/JwQVAGJdmC — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) March 13, 2022

60% of those poled just happen to be LGBTQ+ pic.twitter.com/L0EQsE1NeU — Norm Macdonald, RIP the Master 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇳🇴 (@dcblerg2015) March 13, 2022

Ain’t it?

Did they ask parents of children under 7? — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) March 13, 2022

Odd, you’d think they’d oversample the parents.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We’re just kidding, ABC would never want an honest poll.

Especially since ABC just told MSNBC and CNN to hold its beer …

