Ask a stupid question â€¦ yadda yadda yadda.

We realize Olâ€™ Man Piddle Pants was â€˜preaching to the choirâ€™ with the DNC but this was lame, even for the Democrats. Maybe heâ€™s getting cranky with people asking his supporters (all 81 million of them, right) to name ONE thing heâ€™s done right.

Watch this dumpster fire of a dope:

The same tools who are running Sen. Louise Lucasâ€™ account (VA, take a look, trust us) must be running The Democrats account because WOW, they are bad at Twitter.

Oh, and as for those supposed crickets? Seems people can name a LOT of things the Republican Party stands for â€¦ not just one.

Pretty much.

Ouch.

Maybe itâ€™s just us, but it seems like Republicans can name way more than just one thing they stand for. Suppose we should just be glad Biden didnâ€™t â€˜whisperâ€™ this one.

So does this mean weâ€™re pouncing? Someone wanna ask the MSM?

Because Republicans DEFINITELY pounced on this one and LOL.

