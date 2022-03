Ask a stupid question … yadda yadda yadda.

We realize Ol’ Man Piddle Pants was ‘preaching to the choir’ with the DNC but this was lame, even for the Democrats. Maybe he’s getting cranky with people asking his supporters (all 81 million of them, right) to name ONE thing he’s done right.

Watch this dumpster fire of a dope:

The same tools who are running Sen. Louise Lucas’ account (VA, take a look, trust us) must be running The Democrats account because WOW, they are bad at Twitter.

Oh, and as for those supposed crickets? Seems people can name a LOT of things the Republican Party stands for … not just one.

Affordable living, strong economy and employment, national security, family and country. Everything DNC doesn't stand for. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) March 14, 2022

Pretty much.

To sum it up:

Lower taxes

Less government

Individual responsibility as a result of increased liberty — Dan Roth (@Dan12R) March 14, 2022

Ouch.

Individual freedoms, free trade, personal responsibility, strong military, stopping government overreach…y'know American stuff. — Abraham Bouvier (@bouvier_abraham) March 14, 2022

Domestic energy independence, smaller govt, lower taxes, nuclear family unit, God, borders, law and order, prosperous capitalism, to name a few. — The Devil You Don't (@desertkev) March 14, 2022

Maybe it’s just us, but it seems like Republicans can name way more than just one thing they stand for. Suppose we should just be glad Biden didn’t ‘whisper’ this one.

For starters: school choice, parental power, energy independence, low taxes, the dignity of work, peace through strength, life, equality of opportunity, individual freedom. — SABC (@sal_sac) March 14, 2022

So does this mean we’re pouncing? Someone wanna ask the MSM?

Because Republicans DEFINITELY pounced on this one and LOL.

