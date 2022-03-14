Ask a stupid question â€¦ yadda yadda yadda.

We realize Olâ€™ Man Piddle Pants was â€˜preaching to the choirâ€™ with the DNC but this was lame, even for the Democrats. Maybe heâ€™s getting cranky with people asking his supporters (all 81 million of them, right) to name ONE thing heâ€™s done right.

Watch this dumpster fire of a dope:

The same tools who are running Sen. Louise Lucasâ€™ account (VA, take a look, trust us) must be running The Democrats account because WOW, they are bad at Twitter.

Oh, and as for those supposed crickets? Seems people can name a LOT of things the Republican Party stands for â€¦ not just one.

Affordable living, strong economy and employment, national security, family and country. Everything DNC doesn't stand for. â€” Stiles Bitchley âœ«âœ« (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) March 14, 2022

Pretty much.

To sum it up:

Lower taxes

Less government

Individual responsibility as a result of increased liberty â€” Dan Roth (@Dan12R) March 14, 2022

Ouch.

Individual freedoms, free trade, personal responsibility, strong military, stopping government overreachâ€¦y'know American stuff. â€” Abraham Bouvier (@bouvier_abraham) March 14, 2022

Domestic energy independence, smaller govt, lower taxes, nuclear family unit, God, borders, law and order, prosperous capitalism, to name a few. â€” The Devil You Don't (@desertkev) March 14, 2022

Maybe itâ€™s just us, but it seems like Republicans can name way more than just one thing they stand for. Suppose we should just be glad Biden didnâ€™t â€˜whisperâ€™ this one.

For starters: school choice, parental power, energy independence, low taxes, the dignity of work, peace through strength, life, equality of opportunity, individual freedom. â€” SABC (@sal_sac) March 14, 2022

So does this mean weâ€™re pouncing? Someone wanna ask the MSM?

Because Republicans DEFINITELY pounced on this one and LOL.

***

