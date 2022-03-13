Democrats seem to think if they tell a lie enough times it will eventually make it true. To be fair, this seems to work quite well for their sad, sheep-like base, but for most Americans, their claim about bringing back the economy is not going over well.

Like, at all.

It doesn’t matter if Biden says it or if their Twitter account tweets it …

We’ll keep repeating it: Democrats brought our economy back. pic.twitter.com/gAho0Hmcfk — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 12, 2022

Democrats are seriously panicking about November. They should be.

Highest inflation in 40 years, a leaking southern border, disastrous foreign policy including standing hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan … they have brought back the worst of the worst without any of the good to balance it out.

Oh, and about their claim, there’s just one thing:

Economy bounced back before Biden was elected. pic.twitter.com/7qwoeSq8qC — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) March 12, 2022

Oops.

Trump brought it back.

Republicans brought it back.

Democrats brought $4+ a gallon for gas back. Democrats brought massive inflation back. Democrats brought Iran bombing US installations back. If the Biden admin was a TV show, it would be Welcome Back, Carter. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) March 13, 2022

Yippee.

…to the '70s. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 12, 2022

Jimmy Carter says thanks!

Which part that you "brought back" are you most proud of – the highest gas prices ever or the highest inflation in half a century? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 12, 2022

No, red states defying Democrats did. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 12, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

You've brought back the economy of Jimmy Carter! Congratulations! — Pam (@lifebythecreek) March 12, 2022

Wait… hold up… you DEMS & Biden want credit for jobs you had nothing to do with, bragged Biden lowered gas by $.06 in Nov BUT NOW say the sky high prices are NOT your fault? 😂 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 12, 2022

All the way back to the malaise of Jimmy Carter. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 13, 2022

You have all lost your damn minds. You’ve done nothing but make things worse. — LaLa (@lacoolio1) March 13, 2022

Enjoy your shellacking this November. pic.twitter.com/qhZRaoy4H9 — Jamie Hale (@RichmondWahoo) March 13, 2022

Let us pray.

***

