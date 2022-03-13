Little buyer’s remorse with Biden, eh Trevor?

To be completely fair, we did not have Trevor Noah bashes Biden and suggests he might want to bring Trump in to deal with international politics on our Bingo card for the day. And while the guy is still a raging progressive, we’re willing to take the bits and pieces of sanity that come from this group and run with them.

In a time when everything is insane, a little sanity from the insane goes a long way.

Watch:

Looks like even Trevor Noah is getting tired of Biden. He's right, Trump wouldn't take crap from anyone but Biden is the laughing stock of international politics.pic.twitter.com/MxwVwQYI7X — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 13, 2022

A broken clock is right two times a day … yadda yadda yadda.

if Biden stoops any lower then the cable news might actually start to question his theft of the election. — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) March 13, 2022

Dude! That has to be a deep fake. I’ve never seen that guy make that much sense! But he is correct. And so are you. — Lisa 🇺🇸🇫🇮“disruptive” neanderthal (@elkay101) March 13, 2022

We kept waiting for the gotcha, the joke, the hidden slam to Republicans and Trump but … nope.

Can we ALL agree, Joe Biden & Kamala Harris are absolutely clueless, incompetent and not fit or qualified to run this country. All Americans should be concerned right now. Anyone who thinks this administration is doing a good job, ought to be committed to a insane asylum…🤡 — davek (@davek) March 13, 2022

he does a good trump voice. — Lisa LGB (@Lisa_from_SoCal) March 13, 2022

It was shockingly well done.

We feel shocked.

Oh wow, an actual honest bit from late night show host, and the Trump impression was quite funny too! — Avex (@Avetarx) March 13, 2022

Right? Still checking to see if Hell froze over.

Oh, and as you likely guess, the Left can’t deal:

I love how folks on the right are so excited that Trevor Noah is calling Trump an unhinged madman, and saying countries were terrified that they would be bombed by Trump if they didn't do what he wanted. Basically Trevor Noah is calling Trump Putin, and y'all are applauding. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) March 13, 2022

Huh?

One thing I've learned on this bird app…the right wing does not understand sarcasm and they are not funny. They think Trevor Noah was bashing Biden while praising dfg for basically being insane. No wonder they love the uneducated. — Call me Lila 🌻 (@kesayers) March 13, 2022

The right is losing their mind. They don't get the joke. Trevor Noah is awesome. https://t.co/6lrBIDeEsD — Gemini Chiks (@gemini_chiks) March 13, 2022

Right, we’re the ones who don’t get it.

Keep telling yourselves that.

***

