Pretty sure whispering like some creepy old man about their stock market crashing (blowing up, really Joe?) isn’t going to intimidate Russia.

Just sayin’.

It might, however, give them the heeby-jeebies.

This is the president, you guys.

This is nuts.

Watch.

NOW – Biden on Russia's stock market: "Ya hear me? It will blow up."pic.twitter.com/P7t2SNmNYT — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 11, 2022

Look at him grip the podium while he whispers.

WTF is that?!

My God more weird whispering. This dude belongs in one of Cuomo’s nursing homes — TrashDiscourse (@AaronReflekTec1) March 11, 2022

Same guy who said this ? pic.twitter.com/RHpgsZL2yu — Muhammad Farjad 🔰 (@farjadakmal1) March 11, 2022

Same guy who told Black Americans ‘they ain’t black’ if they didn’t vote for him.

Yup.

Just like you did with our economy. — Chase (@TheGatsby23) March 11, 2022

Interesting wording — 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) March 11, 2022

It’s creepy, right?

Blowing it up?

Yikes.

Is he actively trying to start a new Cold War? — Steven L (@SteveL13) March 11, 2022

Makes me wanna shower — Tal Harel (@TalHarelTal) March 11, 2022

Makes us want to shower too.

Twice.

And that just about sums it up.

Thank you.

***

Related:

5-alarm FIRE for the Democratic Party! WSJ poll looks even worse for Democrats with BIG (YUGE?) changes in Hispanic and Black support

‘Putting out UTTER BS!’ Brit Hume DROPS Jen Psaki for lying about U.S. gas prices in 1 brutal tweet as only he can (in Latin!)

‘You will go BANKRUPT first’: Christina Pushaw calls DOWN the thunder on FL newspapers using her for clicks and taps and DAAAMN

Recommended Twitchy Video