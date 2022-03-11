Pretty sure whispering like some creepy old man about their stock market crashing (blowing up, really Joe?) isn’t going to intimidate Russia.

Just sayin’.

It might, however, give them the heeby-jeebies.

This is the president, you guys.

This is nuts.

Watch.

Look at him grip the podium while he whispers.

WTF is that?!

Same guy who told Black Americans ‘they ain’t black’ if they didn’t vote for him.

Yup.

It’s creepy, right?

Blowing it up?

Yikes.

Makes us want to shower too.

Twice.

And that just about sums it up.

Thank you.

***

