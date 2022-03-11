We love it when Brit Hume drops the mic on someone because no matter what he writes, we always ‘read’ it in his voice. That deep, deadpan, stoic, bassy voice … and that he used Latin in this tweet?

Perfection.

Guess he’s not buying Jen Psaki’s BS on the cost of gas being Russia’s fault either:

When Jen Psaki speaks, as she did yesterday about Russian propaganda on alleged Ukraine bioweapons labs, her credibility would be enhanced if she were not also putting out utter bs on the reason for high U.S. gasoline prices. Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus. — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 10, 2022

Oh, and that Latin?

“Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus” is a Latin term which means "false in one thing, false in everything." It in fact is a legal principle in common law that a witness who testifies falsely about one matter is not at all credible to testify about any other matter. — RabbitHoleRedux (@everSoTweetly4u) March 11, 2022

Credibility? Jen’s credibility went out the door years ago, it’s only gotten more embarrassing for her over time working for Obama. Sorry, we meant Biden.

Totally.

Interesting fact check on gas prices 👇 https://t.co/rwuGwuWYeB — Shawna Link (@ShawnaDLink) March 10, 2022

Awww yes, The New York Times doing their job protecting Biden and pushing the lie … sorry … narrative that this is all Putin’s fault.

"her credibility" lol — William Wood (@WilliamWood10) March 10, 2022

Yeah, we snort-laughed seeing that as well.

Gas prices began rising as soon as Biden won pic.twitter.com/AxSRqb9JTh — DennisDeeUSA – Biden Worst President EVER (@DennisDeeUSA1) March 10, 2022

Psaki, P-sucky, same difference.

