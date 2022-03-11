We love it when Brit Hume drops the mic on someone because no matter what he writes, we always ‘read’ it in his voice. That deep, deadpan, stoic, bassy voice … and that he used Latin in this tweet?

Perfection.

Guess he’s not buying Jen Psaki’s BS on the cost of gas being Russia’s fault either:

Oh, and that Latin?

Credibility? Jen’s credibility went out the door years ago, it’s only gotten more embarrassing for her over time working for Obama. Sorry, we meant Biden.

Totally.

Awww yes, The New York Times doing their job protecting Biden and pushing the lie … sorry … narrative that this is all Putin’s fault.

Yeah, we snort-laughed seeing that as well.

Psaki, P-sucky, same difference.

