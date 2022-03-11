We’ve lost count of the number of Democrats we’ve seen telling anyone and everyone who is concerned about the crazy cost of gas to just go get an electric car because then they won’t have to worry about it anymore. Because you know, someone who is worried about spending $100 on a tank of gas can totally go and buy a $80k vehicle.

Tell us you’re completely out of touch with Americans without actually saying so.

RedSteeze made a pretty spot-on point regarding what we’re about to see this fall when it comes to the election:

Joe Biden is going to learn it's a lot easier to vote than it is to buy a brand new Tesla. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2022

Yup.

Gas may cost $100 a tank, but voting is free.

As opposed to buying a Tesla.

Unless you’re a completely brain-dead green penis who for whatever reason thought this was a good dunk on Steeze:

Not true but funny quip. — Seth Leitman (@seth_leitman) March 11, 2022

Buying a Tesla is easier than voting. Who knew?

And who the Hell says ‘quip’ on Twitter?

Dude.

The introductory price of a Tesla is 50% more than the average US household income. Voting is free. Have fun in November and in 2024. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 11, 2022

November and 2024 can’t come soon enough.

Not true? Really? — John Rock (@jrock118) March 11, 2022

Yep. Very easy buying a Tesla. pic.twitter.com/WEmT2WA00S — Kerry W (@Texican1957) March 11, 2022

Holy crap.

It's still not too late to delete this Seth. — Devildog Dave (@SaynotoFOD) March 11, 2022

It is now that he’s been Twitchied.

Did you think this through? pic.twitter.com/EWWEnxhlYs — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) March 11, 2022

Translation: I'm an imbecile. — Barnacle Boy Jr (@patrusselljr) March 11, 2022

Accurate.

I have voted, and I have purchased a Tesla. It’s significantly more difficult to buy a Tesla. — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) March 11, 2022

Heh.

And seriously.

