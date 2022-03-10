Welp, sounds like Duck Duck Go is going to Google itself right out of favor with their users. Most people who use Duck Duck Go do so because they don’t want Big Tech giants manipulating their search results.

And that’s exactly what Duck Duck Go’s CEO bragged about doing on Twitter.

Because MUH RUSSIA.

Like so many others I am sickened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the gigantic humanitarian crisis it continues to create. #StandWithUkraine️ At DuckDuckGo, we've been rolling out search updates that down-rank sites associated with Russian disinformation. — Gabriel Weinberg (@yegg) March 10, 2022

So because he’s sickened by Russia invading Ukraine, he’s happily pushing the manipulation of search results, down-voting ‘misinformation’ and that immediately sends up a red flag. Who gets to decide what is and isn’t misinformation? Shouldn’t they just leave that up to the user?

Bad bad bad.

In addition to down-ranking sites associated with disinformation, we also often place news modules and information boxes at the top of DuckDuckGo search results (where they are seen and clicked the most) to highlight quality information for rapidly unfolding topics. — Gabriel Weinberg (@yegg) March 10, 2022

In other words, they are making decisions for their users on what they believe is ‘high quality’ information.

Again, WHO decides what is and isn’t high quality?

DuckDuckGo's mission is to make simple privacy protection accessible to all. Privacy is a human right and transcends politics, which is why about 100 million people around the world use DuckDuckGo. (We don't have an exact count since we don't track people.) — Gabriel Weinberg (@yegg) March 10, 2022

Simple privacy … while controlling what people see in their search results.

Dude.

How do you define “Russian disinformation”? Can we see the updates? — Max (@MaxNordau) March 10, 2022

This is not the way bro. We no longer trust anyone to decide for us what is 'misinformation'. Let us make our own calls about that. Otherwise you're just another tentacle for some Ministry of Truth — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 10, 2022

Not at all.

So you just blew your competitive advantage. When will you downrank disinformation from the corporate media? — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) March 10, 2022

Will you commit to transparency and tell your customers what sites are considers “Russian disinformation?” — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2022

So, you're Google with a different name and less $$… — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) March 10, 2022

pic.twitter.com/lnk30uIQcR — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) March 10, 2022

So you're Google Junior. — Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) March 10, 2022

People use Duckduckgo because Google censors search results. Have you lost your freaking minds? — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) March 10, 2022

And just like that, POOF goes Duck Duck Go.

***

