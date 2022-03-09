Pretty sure those Biden stickers are working JUST as we thought they would.

Unfortunately for us all.

Back in early December, John Scalzi shared a CNN story (which makes this even FUNNIER) about how gas prices would soon begin to ‘tumble’ below $3. So John thought it would be a real bite in the a*s for right-wingers who have been ‘vandalizing’ gas pumps with sticks of Biden saying, ‘I did that.’

Seems CNN and John were both wrong.

Soon those "Biden did this" stickers right-wingers vandalized gas pumps with will come back to bite them on the asshttps://t.co/FtbNTkGpf3 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 8, 2021

Quite frankly, we’re shocked he hasn’t deleted this yet.

Oof.

So much for the tumbling prices.

Guess we could say his tweet bit HIM in the a*s.

Check the date of your propagan… err, I mean…CNN article. 3 months later to the day. pic.twitter.com/ovmZY0tCw7 — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) March 9, 2022

Oops — Mostly peaceful HONK (@C0nservatlve) March 9, 2022

Did we mention he has since shut down replies to his tweet?

Yeah.

Do not take any gambling tips from this John fella. https://t.co/3tyvTW8dQG — Magnoom (@magnumCJ) March 9, 2022

How's that going for ya, champ? https://t.co/3oO5TwJDkq — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) March 9, 2022

Might be the dumbest person on Twitter. https://t.co/vYl3cL70Sa — Marty (@EphoenixB) March 9, 2022

And considering the current state of Twitter?

Woof.

***

