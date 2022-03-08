Nobody spins like CNN spins.

Hey, don’t take our word for it.

Instead, take a look at this from a CNN reporter claiming people she’s spoken to over the last couple of weeks are ok paying more for gas if that means holding Russia accountable. Granted, she doesn’t show any of these magical people saying any such thing (and if social media is any indication at all, she’s spewing nothing but BS), but hey, it’s CNN.

We wouldn’t expect anything LESS:

CNN reporter: "People we've spoken to over the last couple weeks are okay with paying higher gas prices if it means holding Russia accountable" pic.twitter.com/WghSU4uwFE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 8, 2022

Sure.

They really do think we’re all stupid.

*Shows zero people saying this* — Amanda House (@AmandaLeeHouse) March 8, 2022

Exactly.

"People we've spoken to." [Narrator: They spoke to rich celebrities, Pete, and Psucki.] — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) March 8, 2022

I’ll file this under media disinformation — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) March 8, 2022

Yeah, us too.

Surely they got at least one of these people on tape, right? I mean, that's literally all they do for a living. — Ice Shanty Beard (@llcthecableguy) March 8, 2022

The "people" they talked to. pic.twitter.com/9EjtEzmzbn — Accuracy In Media (@AccuracyInMedia) March 8, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

He seriously said this.

So maybe that’s who she talked to?

Yeah, that’s probably it.

***

