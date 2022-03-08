Pam Keith is actually not wrong about the fact America could have stopped Putin before he got control of those nuclear power plants. Except Pam wants to blame Trump and Republicans … and that is not the case or who we should blame.

We could have stopped Putin BEFORE he got control of those nuclear power plants. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) March 8, 2022

Richard Grenell was good enough to remind her of the specific actions Democrats have taken to help Putin, including dropping sanctions against his pipeline AND filibustering Republicans efforts to place sanctions on his pipeline.

Your party dropped the sanctions on Putin’s pipeline – and then the war started. https://t.co/mLwF1Aj0vz — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 8, 2022

Pam of course couldn’t deal with the reality of her party so she tried snapping at Ric:

Did anyone tell you that crack kills? You need to turn away from whatever drug has got you so confused as to which side worked to lift sanctions on Putin. I won’t be indulging this conversation further. You’re too disconnected from basic reality for it to be fun. Seek help. https://t.co/LwmFFodoYB — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) March 8, 2022

Oh, honey, we absolutely believe someone in this back and forth needs help, but it’s not Richard.

And ruuuuun away!

He responded.

This Democrat ran for Congress & now runs a political organization in Florida. Just read her take on pipeline sanctions. Her confidence in wrong information is astounding. https://t.co/dGezsZmjRy — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 8, 2022

Astounding.

And Richard with the TKO.

As usual.

