Pam Keith is actually not wrong about the fact America could have stopped Putin before he got control of those nuclear power plants. Except Pam wants to blame Trump and Republicans … and that is not the case or who we should blame.

Richard Grenell was good enough to remind her of the specific actions Democrats have taken to help Putin, including dropping sanctions against his pipeline AND filibustering Republicans efforts to place sanctions on his pipeline.

Pam of course couldn’t deal with the reality of her party so she tried snapping at Ric:

Trending

Oh, honey, we absolutely believe someone in this back and forth needs help, but it’s not Richard.

And ruuuuun away!

He responded.

Astounding.

And Richard with the TKO.

As usual.

***

Related:

‘MANGINA Museum?!’ Vagina Museum basically celebrating men on #InternationalWomensDay backfires SO MUCH they block replies

‘LITERAL propaganda’: AG takes media and Dems APART for deliberately misleading the public on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ FL bill

Who they REALLY are –> NPR blue-check DROPPED for casting Russia/Ukraine movie even as innocent people continue to die

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FloridaPam KeithpipelinePutinRichard GrenellRussiasanctions

Recommended Twitchy Video