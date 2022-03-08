Our pals in the media seem to really and truly be ‘entertained’ by Russia invading Ukraine. Oh no, not the actual invasion, but all of the posts we’re seeing on social media about Ukrainian fighters …

It’s as if they’re watching a movie and not a terrifying invasion resulting in tremendous loss of life for both countries. But hey, Russell Crowe! BAZINGA!

Entertained.

By war and death.

When they show you who they really are, believe them.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know you know, but still …

Trending

GRAB YOUR POPCORN! DANIEL CRAIG?! RUSSELL CROWE? ZELENSKY HIMSELF?

Psh, go for the Oscar, right?

Ghouls.

NPR is gonna NPR.

Ding ding ding.

HA HA HA HA

Mean ol’ conservatives, already casting the actors for the Russia/Ukraine war.

Woof.

Literally.

***

Tags: HollywoodMara LiassonmovienprRussiaUkraine

