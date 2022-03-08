Our pals in the media seem to really and truly be ‘entertained’ by Russia invading Ukraine. Oh no, not the actual invasion, but all of the posts we’re seeing on social media about Ukrainian fighters …

The Ukrainian Supreme Court judge, Ivan Mishchenko, evacuated his family from Kyiv and returned to volunteer for one of the Territorial Defence Force units. pic.twitter.com/ZykpIdMury — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 7, 2022

It’s as if they’re watching a movie and not a terrifying invasion resulting in tremendous loss of life for both countries. But hey, Russell Crowe! BAZINGA!

Russell Crowe can play him in a Hollywood movie about this war. I will be “entertained” pic.twitter.com/I05mg8bFco — Zyead (@TimidusLupo) March 7, 2022

Entertained.

By war and death.

When they show you who they really are, believe them.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know you know, but still …

and daniel craig will play putin. zelenskyy as himself. https://t.co/zMv9JKA3yG — Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson) March 8, 2022

GRAB YOUR POPCORN! DANIEL CRAIG?! RUSSELL CROWE? ZELENSKY HIMSELF?

Psh, go for the Oscar, right?

Ghouls.

NPR is gonna NPR.

Innocent people are being shot and bombed in the street and Mara from NPR is like "can't wait for the movie!" https://t.co/Byh33y9kQk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Why do conservatives glorify war? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 8, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Mean ol’ conservatives, already casting the actors for the Russia/Ukraine war.

"Boy, this war that could go on for weeks/months/years will make for a great 1-4 hour movie for me to waste my life watching. Why couldn't Afghanistan be this interesting to me?" — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) March 8, 2022

Her and Joy Behar would make a great pair. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) March 8, 2022

Woof.

Literally.

***

Related:

‘Suck. It. Up!’ Blue-check DROPPED for throwing a FIT over DeSantis’ interview with renowned scientists DEBUNKING many COVID narratives

Gonna BLOW! Richard Grenell triggers TF out of Lefties by pointing out who Biden allows to supply our energy INSTEAD of Americans

‘Just f*cking EVIL’: FOIA shows federal govt. paid 100s of news orgs to advertise vaccines as part of a ‘comprehensive media campaign’

Recommended Twitchy Video