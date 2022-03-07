What do you call it when the media does the federal government’s bidding? When they are in fact PAID to do it?

Propaganda.

And they wonder why none of us take them at all seriously.

BREAKING: According to documents received by a FOIA request to the Dept. of HHS, hundreds of news organizations were paid by the federal government to advertise vaccines as part of a “comprehensive media campaign.” This is shocking. — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) March 7, 2022

In case you were wondering just how ‘owned’ the media REALLY is.

And sadly, we’re not exactly shocked by this. Watching the media peddle whatever talking point the Biden admin wanted during the pandemic we’d likely only be shocked if they weren’t getting paid for it. They are who they are, the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

Good times.

No one should be surprised by this at all It was obvious from the beginning what they were doing https://t.co/ldGWAPxSna — Suzy (@PlantBasedSuzy) March 7, 2022

I would be shocked if there was a single issue that wasn't paid to be disseminated by these stooges https://t.co/9Ga8jcQwKq — Horace S. Villa (@horacesvilla) March 7, 2022

Not shocking at all, all mainstream news media is propaganda for the state. https://t.co/WJI9uAGjXN — граф 🇺🇸 (@YankeeFanEarl) March 7, 2022

Actually nothing is shocking any longer….its disgusting but not shocking. The media and the govt have proven themselves to be part of the campaign to destroy America https://t.co/JlqD59sfih — AnnaLeeLovesDJT (@DjtLoves) March 7, 2022

Disgusting but not shocking.

Fair description.

