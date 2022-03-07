What do you call it when the media does the federal government’s bidding? When they are in fact PAID to do it?

Propaganda.

And they wonder why none of us take them at all seriously.

In case you were wondering just how ‘owned’ the media REALLY is.

And sadly, we’re not exactly shocked by this. Watching the media peddle whatever talking point the Biden admin wanted during the pandemic we’d likely only be shocked if they weren’t getting paid for it. They are who they are, the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

Good times.

Disgusting but not shocking.

Fair description.

***

