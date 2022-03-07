This thread from Noah Pollak about Biden, his foreign policy moves, and Democrats, in general, is BOUND to leave a mark. With Jen Psaki and other members of the Biden admin gaslighting the country and blaming Russia for our crazy inflation, we need so much more of this and then some.

Especially when the legacy media is doing their part to keep Americans dumb and misinformed.

Take a look.

The Biden foreign policy moves we're seeing — refusing to stop buying Russian oil, sudden outreach to Venezuela and KSA, the insane cave-in to Iran/Russia in the Vienna talks — make sense once you realize Biden admin foreign policy has two inviolable rules: — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 7, 2022

And those are:

Rule #1: get back into something that can be heralded as the Iran deal, no matter what. This is less a policy idea than a matter of Democratic honor – refusing to admit the failure of Obama’s major foreign policy goal, repudiating Trump, etc. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 7, 2022

A matter of Democratic honor – and refusing to admit Obama’s failure.

As if we needed any more proof that we are living through Obama’s third term.

Rule #2: cripple domestic energy production. This is the foremost demand of the eco-activist base of the Dem Party. No matter how much gas prices increase, the admin will not budge. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 7, 2022

Eco-activist base.

Such a perfect ‘phrase’ for our pals on the Left.

And so the admin is left begging bad regimes for oil. It’s morally appalling, it’s nonsensical as a policy to reduce carbon emissions, but it pleases eco-activists. So it is done. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 7, 2022

This admin is begging baddies for energy.

This admin is giving power to the baddies.

To play eco-activist and prop up Obama and other Democratic dogma.

Right now Rule #1 really clashes with Rule #2 since much oil production comes from the same Gulf Arab countries endangered by Democrats’ obsession with the Iran deal. Biden is left chasing tin-pot thugs like Maduro and…unable to stop funding Putin’s war on Ukraine. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 7, 2022

So they pretend they’re not funding Putin by claiming they’re sanctioning him.

There are a lot of these inviolable policies in Dem politics today, signifying a weak party largely controlled by interest groups. They’re making Dems bad at governing – unable to respond to events w/ reasonable course corrections. /end — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 7, 2022

Weak party largely controlled by interest groups.

Nailed it. For example, McAuliffe was so owned by so many groups (especially the teacher’s unions) it in some ways cost him the election in Virginia. He had to keep insisting parents had no place in their own kid’s education because the unions owned him.

This is not just local to Terry, but a theme throughout all Democrats.

Yup, Biden is a hot mess. In other news, water is still wet.

***

