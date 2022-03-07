You know when we come across a thread like this that doesn’t need a whole lot of introduction it’s a doozy. @HellsHouseWife comparing trans-teen communities to pro-ana sites (pro-anorexia) where teenage girls (mostly) with identity issues would encourage one another in self-harming behavior is one Helluva read.

Take a look:

In the 00’s parents were rightly concerned about “pro-ana” sites where unhappy teenage (mostly) girls, with identity issues encouraged each other to engage in self-harming behaviour under the guise of bravery & community. I know, I was one of them. 1/ — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) March 5, 2022

We shared “thinspo” pics and pitted our already perfectionist & competitive streaks against each other, forever chasing that perfect goal weight – a goal that would change everytime we hit it. 2/ — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) March 5, 2022

Some of us died, spiralling into a mental illness nobody could pull them back from. Most of us got better, found our tribe, our purpose and started eating again. Still prone to depression & eating issues, but better. Alive. Happy. 3/ — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) March 5, 2022

But if those girls were teenagers today? I can guarantee that at least half of them would have discovered Trans groups and would be binding their chests & clamouring for hormone therapy. 4/ — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) March 5, 2022

Except the trans-community could be even more dangerous.

She goes on to explain why …

Already prone to a victim-mentality, desperately needing a community & finding their own bodies a constant source of fury & pain, they would be straight onto that train to trans land. Strong, determined personalities they would be ALL IN. 5/ — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) March 5, 2022

The thing is, in Pro-Ana land, recovery was always applauded. Quietly, politely, but it was still respected. In Trans Land you’re a traitor if, after a few years of teen confusion you decide you no longer want your entire personality to be about victimhood & your body. 6/ — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) March 5, 2022

In Trans Land, if you decide you’re comfortable in your own skin (and with your own gender) you’re a traitor. You lose all of your friends and are shunned from your community.

You’re in a double-bind, like a cult. Questioning your beliefs is tantamount to heresy. Your place in the community is dependent on being trans – friendships don’t survive detransition. If you change, you’re OUT. That’s not healthy. That’s not friendship – that’s abuse. 7/ — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) March 5, 2022

That’s abuse.

Boom.

Parents knew about “pro-ana” in the 00’s. Schools warned about it. But now? Parents are vilified if they DON’T affirm their teens self-harm. Schools encourage it. My daughter knows FIVE teens who announced they’re non-binary. That’s social contagion. 8/ — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) March 5, 2022

And these kids can’t just one day decide to start eating again. To put their laptops down & make real friends. Their entire identity is wrapped up in the cult. The embarrassment of saying “I changed my mind” is too much. So instead a few insecurities & a search for belonging 9/ — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) March 5, 2022

In their teens is now a path for the rest of their life. And teachers, doctors, parents – they’re allowing it. Do some ppl need to transition to live a happy life? Yes. Absolutely. And we should support those that do. But allowing vulnerable teens to 10/ — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) March 5, 2022

Teachers, doctors, parents – they’re not only allowing it. They’re encouraging it.

Have surgery or take hormones that have life-long health implications is negligent. We know teens make rash decisions – that’s why it’s illegal to have sex with them. Encouraging this gender madness is disingenuous & bewilderingly irresponsible. 11/ — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) March 5, 2022

Call me what you want, transphobic, a terf – I don’t care. Those words have been so overused they mean nothing now. But I am sick of everyone pretending that the Emperor is wearing clothes. He isn’t. He’s naked. You see it, I see it – you just have to have the guts to SAY it./end — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) March 5, 2022

What she said.

All of it.

***

