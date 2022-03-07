You know when we come across a thread like this that doesn’t need a whole lot of introduction it’s a doozy. @HellsHouseWife comparing trans-teen communities to pro-ana sites (pro-anorexia) where teenage girls (mostly) with identity issues would encourage one another in self-harming behavior is one Helluva read.

Take a look:

Except the trans-community could be even more dangerous.

She goes on to explain why …

In Trans Land, if you decide you’re comfortable in your own skin (and with your own gender) you’re a traitor. You lose all of your friends and are shunned from your community.

That’s abuse.

Boom.

Teachers, doctors, parents – they’re not only allowing it. They’re encouraging it.

What she said.

All of it.

***

