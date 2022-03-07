Jen Psaki, the queen of talking points, lecturing others about talking points … that’s cute.

Boy howdy, those internals for Biden on what’s happening with energy prices in America right now must be absolutely horrendous for her to get on Twitter and say all the things Biden isn’t cohesive enough to say. It’s hard for Obama to have his third term when the old white guy puppet can’t say what needs to be said, so send out P-Sucky.

This still didn’t go over all that great:

When it comes to U.S. energy production – and how we achieve energy security – it’s important to look at the facts. So here are 9 specifics.. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 6, 2022

Facts.

Right.

Nobody in the Biden admin would know a fact if one fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle but do go on.

1. Production is up, rising, and approaching records, yet Russia’s actions still leave our consumers vulnerable. It’s a reminder that real energy security comes from reducing our dependence on fossil fuels — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 6, 2022

Russia’s actions caused gas to go up the day after Biden took office.

Sure.

Keep going.

2. U.S. production of natural gas and oil is rising and approaching record levels: More natural gas than ever this year, more oil than ever next year, and, even with a global pandemic, more oil production this past year than during the previous administration’s first year. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 6, 2022

3. The trendlines also point up. Oil production is up more than 700K b/d from Jan to Dec of last year, and is projected to be up more than 700K b/d from Jan to Dec this year, and to rise nearly 500K b/d to new record over the course of next year. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 6, 2022

4. In fact, the U.S. was a net exporter of petroleum + petroleum products in each of the last two years, and will be a net exporter of natural gas for years to come. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 6, 2022

5. We also know that producers have no shortage of opportunity, nor – after the high profits experienced last year – do they have any shortage of capital. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 6, 2022

6. And on public lands and waters (and let’s not forget that nearly 90% of onshore oil production in the U.S. takes place on non-federal land): The industry holds more than 9,000 unused, approved permits to drill onshore. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 6, 2022

7. Despite all this, even at this scale, domestic production has not insulated us from the price volatility of fossil fuels or the whims of those who control them, such as President Putin. Americans know that. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 6, 2022

Americans know the Biden administration is trying to blame Putin for all of this, yes.

8. The only way to protect US over the long term is to become energy independent. That is why the President is so focused on deploying clean energy technologies that don’t require fossil fuels bought and sold on the global market, which will always be vulnerable to bad actors. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 6, 2022

Clean energy technology.

Even though solar panels are made in China.

And C’MON, really with the bad actor crap? We’re looking at a bad actor in this very thread.

9. So as we navigate how to protect Americans and the global community from Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine, let’s remember to move past the talking points and ground this discussion in facts. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 6, 2022

Try to move past the talking points.

As she writes an entire thread of talking points.

Holy Hell.

You mean like “Gas prices are high because of Ukraine?” That talking point? https://t.co/DwXA87orPo pic.twitter.com/8Bxl6CYWwY — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 7, 2022

Psh, that’s low compared to what we’ll see today.

It took you 9 talking points to say “let’s move past the talking points” — madhooligan (@dmadhooligan) March 7, 2022

FACT: Gas prices started to rise the day Joe took office. — ⛄️❄️ JK ❄️⛄️ (@JKHokie3) March 7, 2022

Yea, I'm going to have to circle back on that… — TexasChris (@greenerytx) March 7, 2022

Heh.

Liar — thomas johnson (@BigDsBigD) March 7, 2022

So still refusing to ban imports of Russian oil? Got it. — T-bag (@VRXTXV) March 6, 2022

Yup.

Let us know when you start banning Russian oil and really sanction Putin.

Talking point 9 is to stop talking points? pic.twitter.com/XRLgDHaCzS — #BlockBruce (@theuncommonfan) March 7, 2022

You just used a list of mfing talking points — john (@rawmobile36608) March 7, 2022

We were energy independent now we’re not. Gas prices were 1/2 what they are today. Brought to you by @potus. Let’s go Brandon — Inviolate Borders (@JeffShepherd63) March 7, 2022

Sad that you have been reduced to spreading very low quality propaganda. America 🇺🇸 needs to pump its own oil and gas and become a net exporter NOW and at the same time invest in green tech over the next 20 years to figure out how to better support our domestic needs and climate — Stan Erck, RJ Kirk, Sandesh S. – My Guys (@Biotech2051) March 6, 2022

Not one mention of Joe’s role in this never mentioned all the regulations Brandon put in place to discourage companies from using the 9,000 permits. — no joke (@Patriotway56) March 7, 2022

Don’t believe yer lyin’ eyes or somethin’.

***

Related:

‘She watches too much CNN’: Thread takes Rochelle Walensky’s latest COVID interview APART tweet-by-painful-tweet

‘He’s an enforcer of FALSE narratives’: Christina Pushaw goes OFF on Politifact’s Yacob Reyes for ‘fact-checking’ DeSantis on masking

DERP: Biden admin REALLY thinks we’ll believe they’re ‘combatting rising fuel prices’ by releasing 30M barrels of crude oil from our reserve

Recommended Twitchy Video