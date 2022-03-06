Phil Kerpen was good enough to watch this Rochelle Walensky interview and provide us the ‘highlights’ in a thread so we didn’t have to watch it.

He’s doing God’s work.

Heh.

Take a look:

Some highlights from the Walensky video in this thread, with subtitled transcription.https://t.co/fWy9gqmp2l — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 6, 2022

We’d call them ‘low lights’.

This is pretty low.

Walensky laughs at the idea of the CDC providing one-size-fits-all health guidance "nobody goes to the CDC guidance to say can I have the fries at Shake Shack today." But she asserts this is what the public WANTS from COVID guidance. pic.twitter.com/Qw42ORcbL5 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 6, 2022

Yeah, Rochelle, laugh it up.

Because millions of Americans losing their jobs, their businesses, years of school, and even their lives is super funny.

Hag.

Walensky says she wanted to be helpful when she saw on CNN that the vaccine was 95% effective. Nobody said waning or asked about the next variant. Science is gray. pic.twitter.com/JnudpVgGfX — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 6, 2022

Nobody said it? WHAT NOW? Isn’t it their job to freakin’ figure it out?

She wanted to be helfpul. To whom? The teacher’s unions?

And where is the angry little COVID gnome? Did he go into hiding until after the mid-terms? Notice we do not say his name because like Beetlejuice, we worry that if we say his name too much he’ll show back up.

Walensky suggests forever masking in health care settings and claims we learned masks stop colds because she hasn't had one. pic.twitter.com/RJC5AkgkcS — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 6, 2022

No.

Hell no.

Walensky licks her finger and places it in the air while referring to expert opinion as evidence. "The rejection of evidence in this moment, I certainly hope that's not long-term." The irony is rich. pic.twitter.com/1c07X1rtJN — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 6, 2022

She’s just obnoxious.

Suitable for the CDC.

Walensky's explanation of corona eclipsing all other health harms is the cases/deaths counter "on the right side of every news screen." She watches too much CNN. pic.twitter.com/FR5BSI0JKx — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 6, 2022

Amen.

And listens to too many teacher’s unions.

***

Related:

‘He’s an enforcer of FALSE narratives’: Christina Pushaw goes OFF on Politifact’s Yacob Reyes for ‘fact-checking’ DeSantis on masking

DERP: Biden admin REALLY thinks we’ll believe they’re ‘combatting rising fuel prices’ by releasing 30M barrels of crude oil from our reserve

Still the troll MASTER –> ‘Investigative’ WaPo reporter gets trolled by another Trump joke (and Lefty blue-check Twitter follows right along)

Recommended Twitchy Video