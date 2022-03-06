Trump has been out of office for over a year now, and the mainstream media still falls for this sort of thing every damn time. And of course, since the media fall for it, every blue check Leftist who thinks they’re the smartest person in the room also falls for it.

He mused. Really Josh?

You know, the real issue is none of these people have any sort of a sense of humor.

Trump mused to donors that we should take our F-22 planes, "put the Chinese flag on them and bomb the shit out" out of Russia. "And then we say, China did it, we didn't do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch." — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 6, 2022

Sure.

He was totally being serious.

Ya’ jagoff.

And speaking of jagoffs …

No matter how stupid you think Trump is he always shows that he’s even more stupid than you thought. https://t.co/MFOHZ13G20 — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) March 6, 2022

Did they REALLY think Trump thought putting a Chinese flag on a plane would fool Russia? C’mon man!

You idjits said Trump was gonna start WWIII and nothing. Then you elected the "foreign policy expert" that has the world in its biggest mess since 9/11, there's some

stup!d going around all right. Sit down. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 6, 2022

No matter how deranged you think a TDS sufferer is he always shows that he’s even more deranged than you thought. — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) March 6, 2022

Always.

The DC Media Bubble still letting themselves get trolled by jokes that everyone else knows are jokes. https://t.co/OuEcYCg7KO — RBe (@RBPundit) March 6, 2022

If you think Trump was actually considering this, you’re the mark. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 6, 2022

And there are SO many marks.

He is possibly the dumbest human being to ever be elected to Federal office. — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) March 6, 2022

This man had the nuclear codes — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 6, 2022

Better than the guy who has them now but you do you.

Turns out bleach was one of his better ideas. — Andy (@AFash) March 6, 2022

Of all the things that wouldn’t work, this wouldn’t work the most. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) March 6, 2022

And yet he thinks Trump was being serious.

Even now, he’s playing them like a fiddle.

It’s what these idiots do. They put it out there like he was serious and the deranged left takes it for truth. They fall for it every time. — ScarlettRed (@ScarelettRed) March 6, 2022

Every time.

