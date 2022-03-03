Liz Cheney continues to audition for her ‘analyst’ spot on MSNBC.

It used to be CNN, but at this point, she’s too far gone even for that dumpster fire. No no, she is more suited for a flaming dumpster fire … like MSNBC.

How she has fallen.

Oathkeeper Joshua James pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot – The Washington Post https://t.co/I3Av9z6cCE — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) March 2, 2022

Almost like she’s bragging about it, that this man pleading guilty proves she’s doing her job or some other happy horse crap. The only people who support what she’s doing hated her before all of this and will go back to hating her after.

But hey, country over party or something.

Julie Kelly dropped her:

Joshua James joined the Army and was deployed to Iraq in 2007 your daddy’s war on terror. He was nearly killed at 19 in an explosion in Baghdad that killed 3 others. He won a Purple Heart and suffered from PTSD you heartless ghoul. https://t.co/C6kTeXeocP — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 3, 2022

Wow.

Couldn’t help but notice Liz left that part out.

Doesn’t make her look quite as heroic and saintly for his magically pleading guilty now, does it?

The Spanish Inquisition also got people to plead guilty. Oh, then there is this: https://t.co/bm7HOHCbTi — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 3, 2022

Oof.

I’ve never met an Oath Keeper but I’d sooner invite Mr. James into my home before inviting you. Do better. — Gravel Road Mom (@Drivebyu) March 3, 2022

But see, her new friends and followers (who again, hated her when she was voting with Trump 93% of the time) believe she is doing better. She’s convenient.

If I didn't think you were a complete POS before, this tweet sealed the deal. At least you and your Dad made some mad bank off him before you helped imprison him. — Sounding the Trumpet (@MolanLabeMama) March 3, 2022

You reprehensible piece of sub-human garbage — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) March 3, 2022

I will revel when karma is visited upon you disgusting ghouls — SKelly (@Skelly363) March 3, 2022

You are an absolute joke — 5AndDime (@5AndDime1) March 3, 2022

Your daddy sent him to war to find those weapons of mass destruction. @RepLizCheney https://t.co/bzUhAG2GTT — John in NP (@John_outWest) March 3, 2022

Liz you should be ashamed to call yourself a conservative you are a traitor https://t.co/QZN0KcIv76 — Liz Smith (@LizSmith63) March 3, 2022

Guess how her re-election campaign is going in Wyoming?

From NBC:

Her apostasy has created problems back home, as well. Offending Trump is especially risky in Wyoming, a state where he racked up a higher share of the vote — 70 percent — than anywhere in the country. Some GOP strategists don’t see how she can win re-election and predict she’ll bow out.

She should bow out.

***

Related:

‘I have the biggest D*CK in Chicago’: Mayor Lori Lightfoot sued for berating lawyers with obscene, bigoted remarks over Columbus statue

‘Barbaric CRUELTY’: Dad DECIMATES teacher’s unions and elite public health officials in brutal thread about forced masking of children

‘Where’s HER mask, Sparky’? Media interviewing ‘s-mother’ RAGING at DeSantis for telling her son he can take his mask off BACKFIRES

Recommended Twitchy Video