The last thing we EVER wanted to read about was Lori Lightfoot bragging about the size of her d*ck.

But HEY, since we had to read it we’re sharing it with you, dear reader, because we are givers that way. Sounds like Mayor Lightfoot was none-too-happy about the Columbus statue deal, and proceeded to make obscene and bigoted remarks to lawyers about her … well, you know.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot blocked Columbus statue deal, berated lawyers with obscene remarks, lawsuit … https://t.co/bbduFVjSRe via @Yahoo — Cathleen (@Cathlee49724817) March 3, 2022

From Yahoo:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot blocked a deal the Chicago Park District made with an Italian American group to allow a Christopher Columbus statue to be displayed in a parade and made obscene remarks aimed at government lawyers during a contentious meeting, a high-ranking lawyer alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. When Lightfoot learned about the plan, Smyrniotis alleges in his lawsuit, she threatened to pull the permit for the parade and ordered Park District officials to attend a hastily called Zoom meeting. Lightfoot told them that they had to submit their pleadings to a city lawyer for approval and were told “not to do a f—— thing with that statute without my approval.” “Get that f—— statue back before noon tomorrow or I am going to have you fired,” Lightfoot said, according to the complaint. Lightfoot also made obscene comments to Smyrniotis and King, according to the lawsuit, which alleges she called them “d—-” and asked, “What the f— were you thinking?” “You make some kind of secret agreement with Italians. … You are out there stroking your d—- over the Columbus statue, I am trying to keep Chicago police officers from being shot and you are trying to get them shot,” Lightfoot said, according to the complaint. “My d— is bigger than yours and the Italians, I have the biggest d— in Chicago.”

Yikes-ville, population Lori Lightfoot.

NEWS: A lawsuit against the city by a former Park District attorney alleges that Mayor Lori Lightfoot berated staff in obscene terms over Columbus statue, told them “My dick is bigger than yours and the Italians, I have the biggest dick in Chicago.” https://t.co/I542wZrbPF pic.twitter.com/7wPdhpto09 — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) March 3, 2022

Lightfoot also allegedly ripped on Park District lawyers’ legal skills: “Did you even go to law school? Do you even have a law license?” https://t.co/IEoXfRgMSk — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) March 3, 2022

The mayor of Chicago, ladies and gents.

Discovery in that case ought to be very interesting. Not it. — Jeff Yule or some derivitive there of (@jeffyule12866) March 3, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

And yeah, no thanks!

***

Related:

‘Barbaric CRUELTY’: Dad DECIMATES teacher’s unions and elite public health officials in brutal thread about forced masking of children

‘This is a TRANSITION’: Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm basically tells Americans to ‘suck it up’ over high gas prices (watch)

‘Where’s HER mask, Sparky’? Media interviewing ‘s-mother’ RAGING at DeSantis for telling her son he can take his mask off BACKFIRES

Recommended Twitchy Video