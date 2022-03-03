Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claiming they’re doing everything they can to help with high gas prices but then going into some lecture about how we have to get off oil and gas and admitting this is a transition really and truly is everything we’ve come to expect from the Biden administration.

What a hot mess of awful and failure this presidency has been and continues to be.

Watch this:

You can actually see her finally think to herself, ‘Screw it,’ and then she blurts out the quiet part.

They’re doing this on purpose.

They want us off gas and oil.

And Americans just need to suck it up because it’s a ‘transition.’

Hey Jennifer, thanks for saying the quiet part out loud.

November 22 can’t come quickly enough.

Yup.

She really really really is horrible.

***

