Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claiming they’re doing everything they can to help with high gas prices but then going into some lecture about how we have to get off oil and gas and admitting this is a transition really and truly is everything we’ve come to expect from the Biden administration.

What a hot mess of awful and failure this presidency has been and continues to be.

Watch this:

Biden’s Energy Secretary on high gas prices: "We're working through an energy transition…The reality is, we have to take some time to get off of oil and gas, we recognize this. This is a transition." pic.twitter.com/ZOCJIdZCa5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2022

You can actually see her finally think to herself, ‘Screw it,’ and then she blurts out the quiet part.

They’re doing this on purpose.

They want us off gas and oil.

And Americans just need to suck it up because it’s a ‘transition.’

Hey Jennifer, thanks for saying the quiet part out loud.

November 22 can’t come quickly enough.

Does she understand the math here? Check on the energy contained in the U.S. consumption of oil and gas and let me know how many windmills that is. Transition? What they are really talking about is a degradation in lifestyle and lives supported. — Fidel Frudeau (@BliffHenderson) March 3, 2022

Well gosh, it doesn't seem like they plan to make the gas situation better. Golly, it seems like this is all part of their plan. Hmm… — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) March 3, 2022

The most frightening words in the english language "I'm from the government and I'm here to help " Ronald Reagan — Mr. BocMonster (@bocmonster) March 3, 2022

She can shove the “transition” where the sun doesn’t shine. I want $1.89 Trump era gas back. — Ryan 🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺🍊 (@krashafamily) March 3, 2022

Energy transition is replacing oil and gas with full electric. They don’t understand how this economy works. Thank her for the higher prices of everything now and into 2022. You WILL feel this one — ❌Master Chief PO117❌ (@HaloChiefPO117) March 3, 2022

Purchasing oil from other countries doesn’t improve green energy..it transfers jobs, production, economic impact & dependency to foreign entities instead of Americans. Provide reliable & affordable alternatives BEFORE you cut oil production in US. — Kris 🇺🇸🚚🇺🇸 (@kls2020) March 3, 2022

I never signed up for this transition — Monk, PhD (@MonkPhd) March 3, 2022

Yup.

She really really really is horrible.

***

