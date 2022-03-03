Pramila Jayapal wants everyone to know that 93% of student loan borrowers aren’t ready to resume payments on THE LOANS THEY TOOK OUT in May. And somehow that’s supposed to convince us to just cancel student debt.

NOW.

That’s adorable.

93% of student loan borrowers say they’re NOT ready to resume payments in May. We have to cancel student debt — NOW. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) March 2, 2022

Feel free to write them a check from your OWN account, Pramila.

How about this, Pramila? 100% of all taxpayers say they’re not ready to keep paying taxes.

We have to cancel taxes – NOW.

Double Student Debt !!!! — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 3, 2022

Not my problem. They’re adults. They knew the terms of their loans when they signed. If they borrowed a ton for a degree that doesn’t pay enough, that’s on them. — Brandon Letsgo 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@E__Strobel) March 3, 2022

This is called adulting.

They should try it.

& I am not ready to got work tomorrow, or the next day, or ever. Which means I won't be ready to pay my mortgage, or frankly, any bills or other debts I have incurred. Not to mention taxes – you have got to cancel those – NOW. — Ukranian Themed ʞɹıɯS (@FoundersGirl) March 3, 2022

Right? Let’s cancel ALL of the stuff we’re not ready to do or pay for.

Mortgage?

Car payments?

Credit cards?

Bills in general.

CANCEL THEM NOW.

100% of taxpayers say they’re NOT ready to resume payments, ever. We have to cancel federal taxes — NOW. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) March 3, 2022

I still have to pay taxes. Weird. — Yeah, I Said It (@corrcomm) March 3, 2022

Being a responsible adult is HARD. Paying debt you voluntarily aquired is what you do as an adult. — Harry Gato (@harrygato) March 3, 2022

93% of student loan borrowers are going to have to buck up and repay their obligations. — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) March 3, 2022

This. ^

I'm not ready to pay my quarterly taxes, can you cancel them? — Nobody Special (@lakelife1969) March 2, 2022

100% of me says I don't want to pay my mortgage next month or ever. — Howard Wall 💰📈📝 (@HJWallEcon) March 3, 2022

I'm not ready to pay taxes. Can we cancel those? — El Tiburon (Tibs) (@eltiburon9000) March 3, 2022

I 100% don't care. Biden said the economy is great so pay up. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) March 3, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Great point.

The economy is ‘roaring,’ and ol’ Joe has created six million jobs … get a job and make your payments.

Maybe if they spent less time being little activists in college they'd have learned something, like how to earn. You get colleges to lower costs, end government backed loans, and require high minimum GPAs to keep getting assistance and then you're on the road to solving a problem — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 3, 2022

100% of people paying a mortgage are playing the world's smallest violin for them. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 3, 2022

We can hear it now.

***

