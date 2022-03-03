Masking kids to make adults feel safer has been horrific on so many levels.

After two years of this nonsense (remember when they said it would be two weeks to flatten the curve?), we are finally starting to see some changes in masking policies in schools for children and teachers. That being said, there are still some districts forcing the issue (and some public health officials) and the damage has already been done to our children on so many levels, all in the name of ‘protecting them’. Jeff B. aka EsotericCD’s thread as a dad about masking, children, and speech therapy is heart-breakingly powerful:

I haven't been angrier reading an article in 2 years. I hate the people who allowed this to happen to my son, and I think I will hate them forever. It will govern my attitude towards teacher's unions and elite public health opinion forever. https://t.co/j17ogxBAw1 — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 3, 2022

Teacher’s unions and our public health officials have really and truly gone out of their way to make villains of themselves.

My son has had speech therapy for 2 years now. He cannot articulate a single word, even though his vocab has grown huge. Because of CPS policies, he has been required to get speech therapy wearing a mask by a therapist wearing a mask, When what he needs to see are mouths/lips. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 3, 2022

Awful.

How do you expect a child receiving speech therapy to benefit if he or she cannot see the therapist’s mouth?

I could go on for thirty more 280-character tweets in a row about my feelings about this. Nobody wants to hear it. So let me just say that I will never forgive, and I will never forget. It was obviously wrong the day the policy was adopted, it's barbaric cruelty now. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 3, 2022

Barbaric cruelty now.

Yup.

This is my son's one shot in life. HE DOES NOT GET A RE-DO OF HIS CRUCIAL DEVELOPMENTAL YEARS. This is the time. And these monsters did this to him. They took some of the most important years of his life away from him. For no articulable reason. As a father, I can never forgive. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 3, 2022

As a mother, this editor doesn’t believe he should ever forgive or forget.

What was done to children in the name of ‘public health’ was a ruse to pander to and empower teacher’s unions … some would say in order to win an election but we won’t go there. Ok, so we already went there.

Deal with it.

They deserve worst than undying contempt. They deserve to be driven out of the public square and denied any scintilla of power for all time. — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) March 3, 2022

Trying to work with a speech impaired student yesterday. Had to pull my mask down to show him how to make the “th” sound. Happens all the time in my sped class. Yet “my” union would love masks forever. 😡😡 — MojaveRattler🇺🇸 (@MojaveMamma) March 3, 2022

Because the unions only care about more money and power.

Not the students.

Not even the teachers.

DEFINITELY not the parents.

