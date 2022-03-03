Neera Tanden wants all you silly billies to know that supporting renewable energy (which she really thinks is domestically made, stop laughing) would make us less reliant on foreign energy.

You know, Russia?

And she also happens to think this is a very simple concept.

Supporting renewable energy, all domestically made, makes us less reliant on foreign – and Russian – energy. Very simple concept. — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) March 3, 2022

Oh, Neera. The only simple thing here is you.

Painful.

You know what's not simple powering the United States on wind and solar. We have ample gas and oil in the meantime to not purchase from any country. Also, we have clean energy like nuclear, which the Biden administration just nuked two plant renewals. Got an answer as to why? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 3, 2022

We were doing just fine before President Piddle Pants came into office and stomped all over our energy independence.

Domestically made? Are you lying or just ignorant? — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) March 3, 2022

Why not both?

Have you always been stupid? https://t.co/T4YPwpYzl2 — Reaganesque (@TheReaganWay) March 3, 2022

Yes.

Next question?

Maybe not being dependent in the first place on foreign energy, be it fossil fuels or renewable (made from where now?), would be better? But then the environmentalists *here* would whine about it, and we can't do that. https://t.co/df39mU2aGm — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) March 3, 2022

And c’mon, the big guy needs his 10%, right?

Why not both?

Again.

It’s almost impossible to be this ignorant. Almost https://t.co/FjQpDhRatn — Rick Bomstein (@BomsteinRick) March 3, 2022

And yet she somehow manages it.

Impressive, and not in a good way.

***

