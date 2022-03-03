Neera Tanden wants all you silly billies to know that supporting renewable energy (which she really thinks is domestically made, stop laughing) would make us less reliant on foreign energy.

You know, Russia?

And she also happens to think this is a very simple concept.

Oh, Neera. The only simple thing here is you.

Painful.

We were doing just fine before President Piddle Pants came into office and stomped all over our energy independence.

Why not both?

Yes.

Next question?

And c'mon, the big guy needs his 10%, right?

Why not both?

Again.

And yet she somehow manages it.

Impressive, and not in a good way.

***

