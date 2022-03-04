Over the last three days, this editor has seen the cost of gas rise by .42 cents a gallon locally.

In. Three. Days.

On January 20, 2021 (you know, the day President Piddle Pants took office), the average cost of a gallon of gas was $1.86. Today, the average cost of a gallon of gas is $4. Oh, and please spare us the ‘MUH RUSSIA INVASION’ excuse for this increase, because the only people buying that still think Biden is a good president.

All 12 of them.

Drew Holden put together a thread on the ridiculousness of the Left when it comes to energy independence and how absolutely ignorant Biden’s energy policy really is.

Take a gander.

So Chris is saying Americans who want energy independence are addicted BUT is AOK with us taking oil from Iran.

Alrighty then.

BUT CLIMATE CHANGE … REEEEEEE!

Ding ding ding.

Why is this so damn hard for so many people on the Left to understand? If we are energy independent we don’t have to rely on the bad guys, we don’t have to FUND the bad guys.

Yup, it’s not just gas going up – everything is going up. This is called INFLATION.

Someone wanna break out the puppets and crayons and explain it to our president?

It’s all about power and control.

That’s it.

Bullied by angry and ill-informed kids.

Who were manipulated and used by their angry and equally ill-informed parents.

Yay team Biden.

Biden is a disaster in so many ways, but especially when it comes to energy.

So much for the adults being back in charge.

***

