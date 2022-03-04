Over the last three days, this editor has seen the cost of gas rise by .42 cents a gallon locally.

In. Three. Days.

On January 20, 2021 (you know, the day President Piddle Pants took office), the average cost of a gallon of gas was $1.86. Today, the average cost of a gallon of gas is $4. Oh, and please spare us the ‘MUH RUSSIA INVASION’ excuse for this increase, because the only people buying that still think Biden is a good president.

All 12 of them.

Drew Holden put together a thread on the ridiculousness of the Left when it comes to energy independence and how absolutely ignorant Biden’s energy policy really is.

Take a gander.

How it started // how it’s going pic.twitter.com/ebX7t5Ml4s — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 4, 2022

So Chris is saying Americans who want energy independence are addicted BUT is AOK with us taking oil from Iran.

Alrighty then.

If you’ll permit me the soapbox for a second: this is why energy independence – something we recently had! – is so important. It means we aren’t beholden to other countries to keep the lights on here. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 4, 2022

BUT CLIMATE CHANGE … REEEEEEE!

A lot of countries who have oil, in case you hadn’t noticed, aren’t exactly stable members of the global community. Russia & Iran are autocracies. Saudi Arabia has a legal system ripped from the Dark Ages. We don’t have to rely on them doing the right thing if we’re independent. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 4, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Why is this so damn hard for so many people on the Left to understand? If we are energy independent we don’t have to rely on the bad guys, we don’t have to FUND the bad guys.

And as we’re seeing now, a national energy strategy isn’t something you can simply flip back on when you turn it off. There is, at best, a huge lag time, and inescapable consequences in the interim, for American consumers and international geopolitics. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 4, 2022

Yup, it’s not just gas going up – everything is going up. This is called INFLATION.

Someone wanna break out the puppets and crayons and explain it to our president?

As @GrayConnolly points out, this is one of the big reasons Russia has invested heavily in Green groups in Europe: to disrupt energy security. I promise you, the country with a negative birth rate is not altruistically interested in saving our species, or whatever. https://t.co/Wj8VmVP2YS — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 4, 2022

It’s all about power and control.

That’s it.

and this isn’t something new. Russia wasn’t the global line leader last week. The human rights records of places like Iran and Saudi Arabia have been bad since, well, forever. You don’t need a crystal ball to be confident that disruptions would happen. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 4, 2022

But instead of trying to plan for that eventuality, we invested in magical thinking about the scalability of renewables and allowed our national decision making on rnergy to be bullied by angry and ill-informed kids. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 4, 2022

Bullied by angry and ill-informed kids.

Who were manipulated and used by their angry and equally ill-informed parents.

Yay team Biden.

It’s maddening when you realize we have the resources to be energy independent at this moment … but terrible policy has us in this situation. — Brian Alderton (@BrianAlderton32) March 4, 2022

Biden is a disaster in so many ways, but especially when it comes to energy.

So much for the adults being back in charge.

