Biden is releasing a whole 30 million barrels of crude oil from our reserve to ‘combat’ rising fuel prices. While continuing to bring in 670k barrels of oil from Russia every day … you know, the same Russia he claims is to blame for our issues with raising gas prices in the first place?

The Biden administration is releasing 30 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat rising fuel prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Tuesday.

The release is being done in coordination with allied countries in the International Energy Agency who are releasing an additional 60 million barrels. The U.S. Energy Department said the move was being done in an effort to stabilize global energy markets.

“President Biden was clear from the beginning that all tools are on the table to protect American businesses and consumers, including from rising prices at the pump,” press secretary Jen Psaki said.

All tools … just not any that support our energy independence.

