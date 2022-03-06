Oh.

Good.

Biden is releasing a whole 30 million barrels of crude oil from our reserve to ‘combat’ rising fuel prices. While continuing to bring in 670k barrels of oil from Russia every day … you know, the same Russia he claims is to blame for our issues with raising gas prices in the first place?

They think we’re stupid.

Case in point …

The Biden admin. is releasing 30M barrels of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat rising fuel prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. https://t.co/OlIEJzOtry — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 5, 2022

… Sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ha!

From MSNBC:

The Biden administration is releasing 30 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat rising fuel prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Tuesday. The release is being done in coordination with allied countries in the International Energy Agency who are releasing an additional 60 million barrels. The U.S. Energy Department said the move was being done in an effort to stabilize global energy markets. “President Biden was clear from the beginning that all tools are on the table to protect American businesses and consumers, including from rising prices at the pump,” press secretary Jen Psaki said.

All tools … just not any that support our energy independence.

Great. What’s he going to do in a day and a half when thats gone? — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) March 6, 2022

You might want to look at a chart of fuel prices over the last year or so. Just a quick bit of research from our journalists. — Shawn TH Livengood (@ThLivengood) March 6, 2022

So, a drop in the ocean? — Eric, ravaged by time and bad decisions (@truckerE) March 6, 2022

That's a less than half a days worth of oil for the US. 🙄🙄 — 🇺🇸I don't give a 💩 about your feelings🇺🇸 (@IamSamIam1969) March 6, 2022

This isn't the bandaid you think it is. — ColbysBack (@ColbysBack) March 6, 2022

This seems short sighted. Open our production not our reserves. — LaLa (@lacoolio1) March 6, 2022

Yet he won't stop paying Russia for their oil? — 🄿🄰🄽🄸🄲PROTOCOL™ (@PanicProtocol_) March 6, 2022

OMG, we're getting 1-1/2 days of oil released from the strategic reserves? That will sure bring down prices! — The Collective (@4TheCollective) March 5, 2022

Cool, so about a day and a half's worth? — 🚬Gif Traddy⛪ (@traddy_g) March 5, 2022

Fuel prices were rising way before the invasion — Bill Bolte (@circle37) March 6, 2022

I thought gas prices started rising before Russia invaded Ukraine? Am I wrong? — Kassie (@W0lfFI3Nd) March 5, 2022

A day an a half of oil. pic.twitter.com/SYeiuF5T7b — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) March 6, 2022

Releasing oil to the STRATEGIC. OIL. RESERVES. is national suicide. We should reopen every pipeline and fracking, returning to energy independence. PERIOD. — Stuff your political "correctness"! (@PALucier) March 6, 2022

Period.

***

