Politifact is definitely political … facts, not so much.

Maybe they should change their name to Politiganda? That would make more sense for what they’ve turned into. Yacob Reyes ‘fact-checked’ DeSantis saying that masking is COVID theater … except he only used the facts that supported his own opinion and agenda.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told high school students that wearing masks is "COVID theater" and "not doing anything." We rated that statement False. More on my latest for @PolitiFact https://t.co/WuAdcL2Gfi — Yacob Reyes (@yacob_reyes) March 4, 2022

Check out the ratio on THAT puppy.

Press Secretary for Florida’s Dept. of Health, Jeremy Redfern, tweeted about Reyes’ and how he didn’t even acknowledge his email.

Probably a reason for that:

I just looked at the sources in @yacob_reyes’ “fact check” for @PolitiFact. He didn’t even acknowledge that I emailed him. He made the conscious decision to ignore me. I know for certain that he saw my response because he shared it with one of his colleagues. pic.twitter.com/kRlUR265ef — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) March 5, 2022

Christine Pushaw with the TKO:

I know a lot of conservative comms people follow me. If you ever get an email from Yacob Reyes of PolitiFact, ignore it. Do not waste your time responding. He is not a fact-checker; he’s an enforcer of false regime narratives. https://t.co/FkV3vf5p5q — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 5, 2022

What she said.

All damn day.

Fact-checking has become the most annoying and pathetic of all journalism, and considering how bad journalism is now? That says so much.

***

Related:

DERP: Biden admin REALLY thinks we’ll believe they’re ‘combatting rising fuel prices’ by releasing 30M barrels of crude oil from our reserve

Still the troll MASTER –> ‘Investigative’ WaPo reporter gets trolled by another Trump joke (and Lefty blue-check Twitter follows right along)

‘Bullied by angry and ill-informed kids.’ Drew Holden BLASTS Biden admin for their stunning IGNORANCE around energy independence in merciless thread

Recommended Twitchy Video