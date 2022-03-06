Politifact is definitely political … facts, not so much.

Maybe they should change their name to Politiganda? That would make more sense for what they’ve turned into. Yacob Reyes ‘fact-checked’ DeSantis saying that masking is COVID theater … except he only used the facts that supported his own opinion and agenda.

Check out the ratio on THAT puppy.

Press Secretary for Florida’s Dept. of Health, Jeremy Redfern, tweeted about Reyes’ and how he didn’t even acknowledge his email.

Trending

Probably a reason for that:

Christine Pushaw with the TKO:

What she said.

All damn day.

Fact-checking has become the most annoying and pathetic of all journalism, and considering how bad journalism is now? That says so much.

***

Related:

DERP: Biden admin REALLY thinks we’ll believe they’re ‘combatting rising fuel prices’ by releasing 30M barrels of crude oil from our reserve

Still the troll MASTER –> ‘Investigative’ WaPo reporter gets trolled by another Trump joke (and Lefty blue-check Twitter follows right along)

‘Bullied by angry and ill-informed kids.’ Drew Holden BLASTS Biden admin for their stunning IGNORANCE around energy independence in merciless thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christina PushawDeSantismaskingPolitifactYacob Reyes

Recommended Twitchy Video