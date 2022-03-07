Poor Andrew Cuomo. Everyone was so UNFAIR to him and all he did was bump off a bunch of old people with his policies around a virus and sexually harass some of his aides. Psh, super unfair to hold him accountable and stuff …

That this guy in any way has the NERVE to play the victim tells us all exactly how entitled Democrats really are.

Cuomo: I'm the victim "As you probably know, I've gone through a difficult period the past few months. I resigned as governor. The press roasted me. My colleagues were ridiculed. My brother was fired. It was ugly." pic.twitter.com/Xdrctv8uQD — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) March 6, 2022

Andrew, you got your brother fired.

But you know, you’re the victim.

Not the thousands of elderly people who perished under Andy’s COVID regulations or the young women he sexually harassed … no no, Andy is the victim.

What an a-hole.

Working? He's been disparaging women accusing him of misconduct … "The bridge goes from anger to acceptance from resentment to reconciliation.."I am now working to cross that." – Andrew Cuomo "The crossing of the bridge starts with telling the truth." pic.twitter.com/mv9D7rgV4T — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) March 6, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

What a snake.

So Cuomo is going back to the same blah blah blah about how attitudes are changing and he's been cancelled blah blah blah — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) March 6, 2022

And really, blah blah blah sums it up.

Janice Dean ain’t buyin’ it:

This picture really captures his victimhood. https://t.co/aWpX3kcIAz — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 6, 2022

It really does.

Andrew Cuomo loves Andrew Cuomo — JP (@gobucs4444) March 6, 2022

Cuomo, cry me a river. — Nadja Piatka (@NadjaPiatka) March 7, 2022

This was a Master Class of misogyny. — ⭐️ Heidi L. Sieck #VOTEPROCHOICE ⭐️ (@HeidiSpeaks) March 6, 2022

Oh, go away already… and for good this time! — Gerri Seinfeld (@Gerri_Seinfeld) March 6, 2022

Sending the elderly to an early grave is NOT being a victim. He got caught and now he wants to memory hole everything he did. He's taking a page out of @HillaryClinton 's book. — TheCaffeinatedCrow (@TheCafCrow) March 6, 2022

Impossible to see him as a victim. Reminds me of HRC and the purely benevolent support for the Clinton foundation free falling after losing to Trump. Power. When a cold stare no longer has that magic. — Silversalty (@Silversalty) March 6, 2022

He really thinks people will forgive and forget.

And he’s really wrong.

